Thor 4 is officially titled Thor: Love and Thunder and it is coming November 5th, 2021. Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, and Tessa Thompson are all returning, along with some other special guests like Natalie Portman. The highly anticipated sequel was first announced earlier in the week, but Kevin Feige has given us a lot more details about the movie. This is going to be absolutely massive. If all of that wasn't enough, the story is set to include female Thor and Tessa Thompson says that Valkyrie will be looking for her queen.

Marvel Studios has been saying for quite a long time that they want to have more LGBTQ representation and Thor: Love and Thunder is going to be the movie to deliver it, as we learned first hand at SDCC. Tessa Thompson has always said she played the character as bisexual in Thor: Ragnarok, but it was never shown on the screen explicitly. Fans were then hoping that aspect was going to show up in Avengers: Endgame, but there was already way too much stuff going on in that movie. However, we did learn that Thor left New Asgard to Valkyrie, which means she's the king and is why she'll be looking for her queen.

Chris Hemsworth didn't even want to come back as the Thor character after the second movie and his cave wandering in Age of Ultron. It wasn't until he hooked up with Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson that he was able to take the character to a whole new place. Thor: Ragnarok set up the character for his story arc in Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, which fans have truly enjoyed. Waititi and Chris Hemsworth were already hashing out ideas for the fourth movie before the previous two Avengers movies even hit theaters, but it's great to know that it is officially happening.

Related: Top Marvel Exec Believes the World Is Ready for a Gay Superhero in the MCU

Taika Waititi has been a busy man since he took on Thor: Ragnarok. Though he wasn't into the idea of Star Wars directors getting the boot (Solo directors, to be more precise), he found himself behind the camera for The Mandalorian and apparently had a really good time playing in the franchise with Jon Favreau. Now, he's getting ready to get back to work with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. Additionally, he'll have to warm up his vocal cords to get ready to voice Korg again.

It's unclear at this time if Thor: Love and Thunder will feature the normal God of Thunder or the depressed version from Avengers: Endgame. Either way, fans are going to be happy, but it would be pretty great to see the character come back out of shape and have to work off all of the beer drinking he has been doing. It's also unclear if Chris Hemsworth with end up in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 now that Thor 4 is officially happening. Regardless, we should find out soon enough. The announcement of Thor: Love and Thunder was first revealed by the official Marvel Studios Twitter account. Expect more news to drop shortly.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER with Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. Taika Waititi returns as director. In theaters November 5, 2021. pic.twitter.com/7RRkOYWTQM — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019