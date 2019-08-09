We've got a little update on Thor: Love and Thunder, which seems to be moving right along rather nicely. Marvel formally announced the project during San Diego Comic-Con as part of their Phase 4 plans, which will pick up in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame. This is one of the key projects heading into the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and writer/director Taika Waititi hasn't wasted any time, as he's already completed the script, with filming set to begin early next year.

It was recently revealed that Taika Waititi, before diving head-first back into the MCU, will tackle the soccer movie Next Goal Wins for Fox Searchlight. Filming is expected to get underway on that one very quickly, with the idea being that Waititi will be able to wrap things up before shifting over to the Marvel universe. Buried in one of the reports regarding the soccer flick came the reveal that the script for Thor: Love and Thunder is already written. And, while not surprising, given the timetable for release, it's noted that production will kick off at the beginning of 2020.

This shouldn't come as a huge surprise. Marvel Studios likely figured out rather quickly they wanted Taika Waititi to come back for another movie in the franchise following the success of 2017's Thor: Ragnarok. As such, he likely started working on the script long before the project was formally announced. It's also come to light that it was his idea to bring back Natalie Portman. Not just as Jane Foster, but to make her the new Thor. The idea was brought to the world of Marvel Comics by writer Jason Aaron and Waititi is clearly taking some inspiration from that storyline. Portman, for her part, recently showcased that she was reading Aaron's run to study up for her return to the MCU.

Specific plot details are a bit slim, for the time being. We know Chris Hemsworth will be back as Thor. Tessa Thompson will also be back as Valkyrie, who will be the first major LGBTQ character in the MCU. Valkyrie, who was made the new ruler of Asgard at the end of Avengers: Endgame, will be looking for her queen. It's not yet clear if other characters, such as Kat Dennings' Darcy, Jaimie Alexander's Lady Sif or Korg, who is played by Taika Waititi, will be back. Though, Korg and his pal Meik seem like surefire bets.

With filming set to begin in early 2020, we should be learning further details, such as new cast members who will be coming on board and, hopefully, further plot details, such as the main villain. Maybe we'll see the beloved God Butcher storyline loosely adapted? We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. Thor: Love and Thunder is set to arrive in theaters on November 5, 2021. This news comes to us via Deadline.