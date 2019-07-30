Asgard is in need of a Queen, and an excellent candidate has just volunteered for the position. We learned during Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con presentation that Thor 4, officially titled Thor: Love and Thunder, is happening. It's going to bring a lot our way, including Natalie Portman's Jane Foster as the new Thor. It's also going to see Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie as the first major LGBTQ superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, Jaimie Alexander has offered to join her as one of the new rulers of Asgard.

Those who have seen Avengers: Endgame will surely recall that Chris Hemsworth's Thor relinquished his throne to Valkyrie, making her King of New Asgard, which is located on Earth. During the SDCC panel, Tessa Thompson made it clear she will be looking for a Queen. Jaimie Alexander, who portrays Lady Sif in the MCU, got wind of this news and volunteered to be that very person. Taking to Twitter, Alexander shared an article suggesting some options for who could be Valkyrie's queen and had this to say.

">raises hand<"

Just to really sell it, she added a heart-eyed smiley face and a fire emoji. Without saying much at all, Jaimie Alexander made it perfectly clear she not only wants to return as Lady Sif, but she's ready to make a big re-entry into the MCU. To that point, Lady Sif's absence is certainly something that should be explored in Thor: Love and Thunder by director Taikia Waititi, one way or another. Alexander, who played Sif in the first two Thor movies, was notably absent from Ragnarok. Though, the actress says that came down to more of a scheduling issue than anything else, as Alexander was busy filming her TV series Blindspot and wasn't given enough notice to work it out.

Lady Sif was a huge part of Thor's corner of the MCU prior to Ragnarok. Also, not for nothing, she's one of the few MCU movie actors to play her character on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as well. What's peculiar is that we didn't see her in Avengers: Endgame either, where the remaining Asgardians are trying to rebuild their civilization. Bringing her back would make a great deal of sense. It would be all the more interesting to see two very important women from Thor's life strike up a relationship with one another. Given Taika Waititi's knack for humor, there would be an awful lot to play with there.

Not much has been revealed about the movie up to this point, but it's been enough to get everyone's attention. There is no word on who the villain is going to be just yet, nor is it clear what the central plot will revolve around. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are revealed. Thor: Love and Thunder is set to arrive in theaters on November 5, 2021. Be sure to check out the original post from Jaimie Alexander's Twitter below.