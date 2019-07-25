The Jeff Goldblum Twitter account spreading Thor: Love and Thunder teases is not official. It appears someone is pretending to be the iconic actor and answering fan questions. However, the account came under some scrutiny after it posted an image of the Thor 4 logo that was unveiled at Comic-Con and added "And not Forgetting the Grandmaster" to the bottom. The fake account then tagged director Taika Waititi. Many news outlets ran with a story about Goldblum teasing involvement in the highly anticipated sequel, but it is sadly not true.

Representatives of Jeff Goldblum have confirmed that the Twitter account in question is a fake. Goldblum is active on social media but his preferred method of fan interaction is on Instagram, where he has nearly 2 million followers. The actor has yet to respond to the Thor: Love and Thunder announcement at San Diego Comic-Con and fans are wondering if the Grandmaster will have a part in the movie. With that being said, Instagram will more than likely be the place where Goldblum reveals the news.

Jeff Goldblum would be a great addition to Thor: Love and Thunder, which sees Natalie Portman returning as Jane Foster. Portman's character is going to take the role of Mighty Thor on, but it is unclear how this is going to happen in the movie. There have been some fan theories suggesting some timeline foolery by Captain America in Avengers: Endgame, but that doesn't seem to make sense for the current MCU timeline.

Related: Natalie Portman Is Female Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder

In addition to Jeff Goldblum, MCU fans are hoping that Mark Ruffalo and Tom Hiddleston will have something to do with Thor: Love and Thunder too. Taika Waititi was able to channel the natural chemistry between the aforementioned actors with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in a way nobody had seen up until that point. Waititi encouraged improv from his cast, which is where a lot of the humor comes from, along with the fun vibe. Hemsworth was famously burnt out from playing the dark and brooding version of the character, but Thor: Ragnarok was able to change his vision of the character.

Thor: Love and Thunder sees the return of Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, who will be on the hunt for her New Asgard queen in the movie. Knowing Taika Waititi, nothing is going to go the way fans think it's going to go, and the same can probably be said for Marvel Studios too. Letting Waititi loose on Ragnarok was a gamble for the studio and it paid off really well and extended into Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. While it would be nice to know if Jeff Goldblum is going to be in Thor: Love and Thunder, we probably won't hear any news about it for a while. You can check out the fake Jeff Goldblum Twitter account below, which is still up as of this writing.