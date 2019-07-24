It was announced over the weekend that Natalie Portman is playing Mighty Thor in Taika Waititi's upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. The actress has said she will be getting "jacked" for the role and some new fan art imagines what she will look like when the time comes. Portman was last seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jane Foster, albeit briefly, in Avengers: Endgame. The reveal was a shock to long-time fans, but Kevin Feige's Thor: Love and Thunder announcement over at Comic-Con was an even bigger surprise.

Fan artist finalgirl.edits picked up on the Masters of the Universe-type logo that Thor: Love and Thunder currently has and brought the vibe into her own take on a poster for the sequel. Featured prominently at the top left of the poster is Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor alongside Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie. Over the weekend, Portman stated she was playing "Female Thor" on social media, which caused a minor stir from women who thought it was typical to call her "Female Thor." However, director Taika Waititi clarified she is called Mighty Thor in the movie, just like the comic books.

The Thor: Love and Thunder news is huge for MCU fans. Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi were reportedly talking about ideas for a sequel directly after their first collaboration on Thor: Ragnarok, but many fans were skeptical of it ever happening. Now, it will officially close out the MCU's upcoming Phase 4, though that could very well change between now and then. Marvel Studios could end up adding a sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home into the mix too, which has not been confirmed at this time.

Since Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth, and Taika Waititi are all reuniting, fans are hoping Thor: Love and Thunder will feature some more familiar faces outside of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster. Jeff Goldblum's Grandmaster, Mark Ruffalo's Smart Hulk, and Tom Hiddleston's Loki would all be welcome additions to the cast and they could all be on board for limited roles. Marvel Studios is great at keeping everything under wraps, so it's going to be a while before we know who else will be joining the main cast this time around.

Taika Waititi and crew won't be getting ready for Thor: Love and Thunder for quite a while. The movie is set to hit theaters in November 2021, which means production will more than likely start about a year before then. We should expect some more details about the basic storyline in the near future, but not a whole lot before then. It's going to be a wait, but it should all be worth it in the end when the final product is delivered. Until then, you can check out what Natalie Portman might look like as Mighty Thor below, thanks to finalgirl.edit's Instagram account.