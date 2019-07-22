Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters in November 2021. However, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been wondering where exactly the movie takes place in the current timeline. Luckily, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn has cleared that up for us. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed the rest of Phase 4's upcoming schedule at Comic-Con, including a few more titles that will come up afterwards, and MCU fans are pretty excited as evidenced by social media response.

James Gunn posted a congratulatory message to Avengers: Endgame for finally taking down James Cameron's Avatar as the highest grossing movie of all time. One fan asked in the comments section when Thor: Love and Thunder takes place in relation to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Gunn replied with a simple, "before." So, there we have it, the next Thor movie will take place before the next Guardians, which logistically makes sense since we're pretty far out from seeing the third and final installment from Gunn and crew.

However, Thor: Love and Thunder's timeline placement does raise some questions. Avengers: Endgame concluded with The God of Thunder taking off with the Guardians in the Benatar, leaving New Asgard to Valkyrie, so many fans were hoping we'd get to see some more interaction between Thor and the Guardians, possibly a whole movie together. For the time being, it looks like the Guardians will more than likely drop him off somewhere, so it's possible some of them will appear in Thor 4. With that being said, it's far too early to know about what Taika Waititi has planned and even so, it will probably be something completely unexpected.

Thor: Love and Thunder will see the return of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, who will be taking on the role of the Mighty Thor, aka female Thor. Portman is excited to return to the franchise and will be getting "jacked" for the role, according to a new social media post from the actress. She has plenty of time to do so since we're more than two years away from seeing the movie hit theaters, but it'll be here before we know it.

Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, and Tessa Thompson are reuniting to make Thor: Love and Thunder, but it is unclear if Tom Hiddleston or Mark Ruffalo will be joining them. Hiddleston's God of Mischief is dead in the current timeline, but very much alive in a new one, which was teased in Avengers: Endgame. This is how the character is coming back for his standalone Loki Disney+ series. At the very least, we know Korg and Miek will be returning as long as they're not too busy playing Fortnite. You can check out James Gunn's Instagram post congratulating Endgame and his comments on the Thor: Love and Thunder timeline below.