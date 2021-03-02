It looks like the New Asgard of Thor: Love and Thunder will continue the much-loved tradition of putting on amateur plays depicting the MCU hero's past, and for their newest production, Bridesmaids star Melissa McCarthy has been cast as Hela. The actress was recently spotted in full costume alongside her husband Ben Falcone and Luke Hemsworth, who once again suits up as fake Thor, with filming taking place by a cliff in Little Bay in south-east Sydney.

WE ARE GOING TO SEE FAKE LOKI, FAKE THOR, FAKE ODIN AND FAKE HELA IN THOR LOVE AND THUNDER OMG pic.twitter.com/na2gf2NAet — Beb loves Loki (@hometoharryx) March 2, 2021

McCarthy's appearance in the movie comes following a video she and Falcone made on Christmas Day in which they pleaded to be given a role in the Marvel sequel. "Melissa and I are desperate to be in the film, Love and Thunder,' began Ben, with Melissa adding, "Respectfully, respectfully, sure." Clearly their Christmas wish came true.

The Asgardian amateur play is going all-in on McCarthy's portrayal of Hela, donning her in the same kind of giant headpiece and detailed green armour that Cate Blanchett wore so well in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok. Both Matt Damon and Sam Neill were also spotted in character as fake Loki and fake Odin respectively, with both reprising their roles from the previous Thor sequel. With the likes of Damon, Neill, the other Hemsworth and now Melissa McCarthy on board, Thor: Love and Thunder's retelling of events could prove to be even more hilarious than the real thing was back in 2017.

Aside from the return of Asgard's most sought after amateur thespians, Thor: Love and Thunder is all set to bring back several familiar faces from across the MCU. Several members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, which includes the likes of Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Karen Gillen, have been spotted on set filming alongside Hemsworth. Recent reports have stated that the Guardians have already wrapped and left Australia, meaning they will likely only appear in the beginning of the movie, making up a small piece of the epic event that the Thor sequel will surely become.

The sequel will also see the return of Natalie Portman, who will reprise the role of Jane Foster in the movie, has revealed time and again that she will be joining the superhero antics more directly this time around, transforming into The Might Thor. With this in mind, Thor: Love and Thunder will likely be taking some inspiration from the comic of the same name, which found Jane Foster becoming the Marvel hero while receiving treatment for breast cancer, with the power of Thor's hammer both restoring her strength and stopping her cancer treatment from working, putting her in an impossible situation.

Thanks to the recent Disney Investor Day, we also now know that there will be a much more pressing threat than just the delightfully hammy performances of Asgard's amateur acting troupe. It has now been revealed that The Dark Knight star Christian Bale's mysterious role will be that of Gorr the God Butcher, an extra-terrestrial whose hatred of the gods leads him on a revenge mission across time and space.

If the return of these familiar faces, along with Bale's brand new one, was not already enough, Thor: Love and Thunder also sees Tessa Thompson and Jaimie Alexander don the armour of Valkyrie and Lady Sif respectively, making the fourth Thor much more than just a solo outing and more akin to an Avengers epic.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 6, 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us courtesy of Daily Mail.