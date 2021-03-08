Natalie Portman fans cannot wait to see the actress suit up as The Mighty Thor following several Love and Thunder images from behind the scenes showing the results of the actress' superhero training regime. While Portman has not yet been seen in the guise of her superhero alter ego just yet, the new batch of images certainly demonstrate that Portman will fill out the sleeves when she does eventually don her own Marvel costume.

Portman has clearly taken inspiration from her behemoth co-star Chris Hemsworth, with the actress looking a lot bulkier than she ever has before on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder, much to the excitement of fans.

While plot details for Thor: Love and Thunder officially remain under wraps, Natalie Portmann has given away her role in proceedings time and again, with the actress confirming a long-held rumor regarding the comic book inspiration behind the sequel's story saying, "I can't tell you that much. I'm really excited. I'm starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I'm trying to think - it's based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She's going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side." Needless to say, The Mighty Thor fans cannot wait...

The Thor: Love and Thunder star previously revealed her approach to the role, and how alien the idea of working out is to her saying, "It's otherworldly. I also feel like I'm so un-versed in what muscles do and how they get like that, like, does the blood drain out of you when you use your muscles?" Portman was also concerned that she would end up looking "like his little grandma" next to Hemsworth, something that she evidently does not need to worry about anymore.

While Portman's character, Jane Foster, has been given something of a raw deal in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, fans of the actress are looking forward to seeing her take on a much more central role, with Portman demonstrating her dedication to the craft once again. When the time comes, it's doubtful anyone will question the believability of her wielding the devastatingly powerful weapon, Mjölnir.

Thor: Love and Thunder has quickly become a major Marvel event, and aside from Jane Foster's new role, the movie is all set to bring back several familiar faces from across the MCU including the return of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, and even the amateur performers from 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, with Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth and Sam Neill being joined by Melissa McCarthy as the fake version of Hela. Oscar-winning actor and star of The Dark Knight, Christian Bale, will also join proceedings as the villain of the piece, Gorr the God Butcher, an extra-terrestrial warrior whose hatred of the gods leads him on a revenge mission across time and space.

Directed by Taika Waititi from a script he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 6, 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. These images were debuted by Thor: Love and Thunder News.

She been hitting the gym. ???? — Realraja23 (@realraja23) March 6, 2021