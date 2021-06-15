The Mighty Thor has arrived. Thanks to some official merchandise for upcoming Marvel sequel Thor: Love and Thunder we now have our first look at Natalie Portman's Jane Foster superhero-suited up as her version of the MCU hero. The image comes courtesy of a t-shirt that was given to crew members, with the merch also showing off our first look at both Thor and Valkyrie's new costumes.

The first look at Thor and Valkyrie in updated armor AND the first look at Jane’s Mighty Thor armor in Thor: Love and Thunder ♥️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/TtySGDpuar — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) June 15, 2021

Jane Foster's The Mighty Thor is looking very much like her inked comic book counterpart, with the image showing her wearing a similar helmet, as well as armor and red cape. Along with the Thor-themed costume, Foster can also be seen wielding the powerful hammer, Mjölnir. Standing alongside Foster's Mighty Thor are both The God of Thunder and the ruler of New Asgard, Valkyrie, with the former once again brandishing his weapon, Stormbreaker.

While plot details for Thor: Love and Thunder remain largely under wraps, we have known for some time that NNatalie Portman will reprise the role of Jane Foster and join the pantheon of MCU heroes. The actress previously commented on her character, confirming that her version of Thor will share the screen with Chris Hemsworth's, "There's still the other Thor - the original Thor." Portman has even since revealed that she will wield the God of Thunder's coveted hammer in the movie with the actress proclaiming proudly, "I do, I do," in response to being asked whether Foster gets to take the weapon as her own.

And so, Thor: Love and Thunder will be taking inspiration from The Mighty Thor comic book run. Written by Jason Aaron with artwork from Russell Dauterman, the comic book run saw Jane Foster suit up as the Asgardian hero while receiving treatment for breast cancer, with the power of Thor's hammer both restoring her strength and stopping her cancer treatment from working, putting her in an impossible situation. Portman, whose excitement over her role in the movie has her dropping spoilers left and right, has even hinted at how closely Thor: Love and Thunder will follow Aaron's work saying, "I'm starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I'm trying to think - it's based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She's going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side."

While these details seemingly give away quite a lot regarding Foster's role, we still do not know how exactly the character will re-enter the MCU adventures, nor how she will gain the power of the hammer, and thus the abilities of Thor. Her transformation has been teased recently thanks to some behind-the-scenes images showing the actress levitating while no doubt being imbued with the power of the Asgardian God, but for now, we are none the wiser as to how exactly this comes about.

Something that has been revealed though is that Chris Hemsworth's Thor will face-off against Oscar-winner and The Dark Knight star Christian Bale, who joins the MCU as the villain Gorr the God Butcher, an extra-terrestrial warrior whose hatred of the gods leads him on a revenge mission across time and space. On top of that, the movie will also feature the Guardians of the Galaxy, Lady Sif, and Russell Crowe, who joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Zeus. Directed once again by Taika Waititi he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 6, 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us from Thor: Love and Thunder News.