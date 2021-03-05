Natalie Portman's transformation into The Mighty Thor has been teased thanks to some behind-the-scenes images from the filming of upcoming Marvel sequel Thor: Love and Thunder. The actress will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as astrophysicist Jane Foster, but this time she will have a much more action-packed role that she has ever had before, suiting up as a superhero all her own.

Okay there are more photos in here but I’m too overwhelmed to tweet them all so here is the link. Photo credits go to Daily Mail: https://t.co/o8Vt8tExk7 — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) March 5, 2021

The newly released batch of images show Natalie Portman wearing the kind of clothes that her character has been in seen in before, but make no mistake, things will be very different for Jane Foster this time around. Held up by a rig and two men clad head-to-toe in blue for the purposes of being removed in post, Portman is unmistakably flying in the sequence, with the images hinting at some of the power set she will possess come Thor: Love and Thunder. The images could even be from her first transformation into The Mighty Thor, the superhero alter ego of Foster that has appeared in the pages of Marvel comics in the past.

While plot details for the Thor sequel remain under wraps, Portman has stated several times that her role in the movie will be a big change for her. The actress previously commented on her character, confirming that her version of Thor will share the screen with Chris Hemsworth's, "There's still the other Thor - the original Thor." Aside from confirming that she will indeed portray The Mighty Thor, and that she's training hard not to look like a "little grandma" next to the behemoth that is Chris Hemsworth, Portman has even revealed that she will wield the coveted hammer Mjölnir in the movie with the actress proclaiming proudly, "I do, I do," in response to being asked whether Foster gets to take the weapon as her own.

Thus, it is safe to assume that Thor: Love and Thunder will be taking inspiration from The Mighty Thor comic book run, by writer Jason Aaron and artist Russell Dauterman, which saw Jane Foster suit up as the Asgardian hero while receiving treatment for breast cancer, with the power of Thor's hammer both restoring her strength and stopping her cancer treatment from working, putting her in an impossible situation.

Thor: Love and Thunder has quickly become a major Marvel event, and aside from Jane Foster's new duties, the movie is all set to bring back several familiar faces from across the MCU including Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, and even the amateur performers from 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, with Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth and Sam Neill being joined by Melissa McCarthy as the fake version of Hela.

If that were not already enough, Oscar-winner and The Dark Knight star Christian Bale will also join proceedings as the villain Gorr the God Butcher. Making his debut in the MCU, Bale's character is an extra-terrestrial warrior whose hatred of the gods leads him on a revenge mission across time and space.

Directed once again by Taika Waititi he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 6, 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us courtesy of The Daily Mail.