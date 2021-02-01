Karen Gillan has been spotted on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder in full Nebula makeup. The actress was previously spotted at the Sydney airport where Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, and Sean Gunn were seen, leading to speculation about her involvement in the highly anticipated sequel. Gillan later confirmed the news on social media when she debuted her new shorter haircut.

In the aforementioned video, Karen Gillan said she, "cut [her hair] the other day in preparation for Nebula." Going onto explaing, "So that we don't have to, like, get so much hair into the bald cap, because I have so much hair it's unbelievable, like it's just so thick." As evidenced by the new set photos from Thor: Love and Thunder, the actress is back in the bald cap. She is in a costume that looks a bit different from what we previously saw in Avengers: Endgame, with some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans noting that it looked a bit like a Kree uniform. It is unclear if Nebula is wearing an official Kree uniform, or if the coloring is just similar.

Chris Pratt has also been seen on the Thor: Love and Thunder set with a new look for Star-Lord. While Nebula's look is noticeably different, Star-Lord appears to have some upgrades to his jacket and vest. In addition, Pratt has some different facial hair, along with some dirt on his face, which leads one to believe he has just been in battle.

The shot of Nebula is in between takes as she can be see with one bare hand holding her phone with what appears to be a fan in the other. The new image arrives just after multiple pictures from the set leaked featuring a newly buff version of Chris Hemsworth's Thor. In addition, Sean Gunn was spotted, and it has been confirmed that he is taking on two roles this time around. Gunn does the motion capture work for Rocket Raccoon, while Bradley Cooper provides the voice. Gunn was also spotted as Kraglin, who was last seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Taika Waititi and crew are fully into the Thor: Love and Thunder production in Australia, which means we'll more than likely see some more leaked set photos in the coming weeks. MCU fans are still patiently waiting to see the standalone Black Widow movie, along with Eternals, both of which were supposed to open in theaters last year. WandaVision is the only new MCU material that fans have seen since Spider-Man: Far From Home, so seeing set photos from Thor: Love and Thunder are a welcome surprise.

It seems Marvel Studios is going to have a pretty large backlog of movies since they are still shooting them, while they aren't being released in theaters. So far, Black Widow, Eternals, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings are scheduled to come out, while production on Thor: Love and Thunder and Spider-Man 3 continues. Hopefully, movie theaters will be able to safely open their doors in the next handful of months so that MCU fans can finally see some of these long awaited titles. You can check out the image of Karen Gillan's Nebula above, thanks to the Marvel Stuff Twitter account.

STAR LORD LOOKS AMAZING IN THOR LOVE AND THUNDER pic.twitter.com/iUQbn1ucCz — Luke (@qLxke_) February 1, 2021