One of the most unexpectedly welcome gems in the massive crossover event that was Avengers: Infinity War was when fans got to see Peter Quill aka Star-Lord, played by Chris Pratt, encounter Chris Hemsworth's Thor for the first time. The meeting was fraught with tension, with both heroes engaging in some hilariously passive-aggressive intimidation tactics. In a recent interview, Pratt confirmed that the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder will see a return of that dynamic.

Chris Pratt is Hyping Thor: Love and Thunder, and especially what Chris Hemsworth does in it.



"That was definitely something we found while we were doing the Avengers and people seemed to like it. So [Thor: Love and Thunder director] Taika [Waititi] had a vision for it and I think people are really going to like what we did. I think people are really gonna like that. And it picks up on that same vein, that same kind of rivalry between the two."

Star-Lord is shown to be a pretty confident person at most times. He had no problem standing up to Iron Man, his own planet-sized father, and even the fearsome Thanos. But when it came to Thor's looks, physique, and general air of alpha male perfection, we saw Peter start to doubt himself for the first time.

It did not help that Peter's teammates, the other Guardians, were completely smitten with Thor. At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Thor had decided to take a break from Earth and Asgard to go on an adventure with the Guardians. It is from this point that the story of Thor: Love and Thunder will be picked up.

While the character of Star-Lord is very wary of the effect that Thor's personality has on others, the real-life dynamic between Hemsworth and Pratt is quite different. Recently, while wishing Chris Evans a happy birthday, Hemsworth jokingly posted a photo of himself with Chris Pratt instead. Meanwhile, Pratt has had nothing but praise for what Hemsworth brings to the table as Thor, particularly in Love and Thunder.

"Hemsworth is great, he's so good. People are gonna be really astounded when they see what he's brought, what he and Taika have brought for Thor 4. It's next-level. [Hemsworth] ratcheted it up to even another level. So I was just in awe of his presence. He is a man-god in real life. It was just cool to be there with him."

Apart from Star-Lord and Thor Odinson, Thor: Love and Thunder is set to feature a huge cast of characters, including the rest of the Guardians , a female God of Thunder, Valkyrie, and a fearsome new villain named Gorr, who is powerful enough to pose a threat to the combined might of the rest of the heroes.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillen as Nebula, and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. The film arrives in theaters on May 6, 2022.