Thor 4 is reportedly in development with director Taika Waititi on board to come back. Valkyrie actress Tessa Thompson revealed the news in a recent interview, though she wasn't able to say much else. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a pretty big mystery after Avengers: Endgame wraps everything up later this month. We're about to witness eleven years-worth of storytelling culminate with the widely-known characters into a phase which may or may not contain some of these same heroes. Black Widow is returning in her standalone movie and plenty of MCU characters are getting their own Disney+ shows.

There have been whispers about Thor 4 ever since Ragnarok came out and blew away everyone's expectations. Taika Waititi was a breath of fresh air for the movie series, which had seemed to get a bit stale. Even lead actor Chris Hemsworth found himself bored with playing the God of Thunder until Waititi encouraged a new approach to the character and the franchise as a whole. Humor and improvising were key components to the success of the movie and the new Thor that emerges in Infinity War. Now, it looks like the team may be reconvening.

Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie is a fan favorite character and many MCU fans were happy to see her face on an Avengers: Endgame character poster. In a recent interview, she was asked about the upcoming movie, but she obviously could not say much, since everybody is sworn to secrecy. However, that did not stop her from talking about a potential Thor 4 being in development. Thompson explains.

"I heard that a pitch has happened for (another Thor film). I don't know how real that intel is, but I hear that the pitch has happened. I think the idea is Taika (Waititi, who directed Ragnarok) would come back."

If Thor 4 is really happening, it has to bring back Taika Waititi. The director and Chris Hemsworth have talked about the sequel privately, so there is a desire to move forward, but the decision will have to wait until Avengers: Endgame is released. From there, anything could happen. Maybe Tessa Thompson, Hemsworth, and Waititi reunite for a Disney+ series. Waititi has already directed an episode and voiced a character for the upcoming streaming platform's Star Wars live-action series The Mandalorian.

Related: Thor 4 May Happen as Chris Hemsworth & Taika Waititi Cook Up Ideas

It sounds like Thor 4 could really happen in the MCU's upcoming Phase 4. Fans would definitely be into another installment, especially with Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, and Tessa Thompson involved. However, it sounds like the movie is in the very early stages of development, which means anything could happen at this time. Plus, Marvel Studios is notoriously secretive, so even if Thor 4 is being written right now, we won't hear about it until later. You can check out the rest of the interview with Tessa Thompson over at the Los Angeles Times.