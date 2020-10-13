Thor: Love and Thunder is set to begin filming in January. It has been a tumultuous year for the movie business but studios have, slowly but surely, tried to get major productions back on track. For Disney and Marvel Studios, this represents a top priority as it is part of one of the biggest franchises on the planet. Now, it has been revealed that Chris Hemsworth will be kicking off 2021 by reprising his role as the God of Thunder once again.

It was recently reported that Mad Max: Furiosa, a prequel to 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road, is gearing up for production. Chris Hemsworth has joined the cast in an unspecified role. In one of the reports detailing the news, it was revealed that Thor: Love and Thunder will be rolling cameras in January. It is expected that production will largely take place in Australia, which is where Hemsworth is originally from. This likely means that Mad Max: Furiosa will shoot after Hemsworth has wrapped up his next adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Taika Waititi, who previously helmed 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, is returning to the director's chair. Waititi previously posted a photo of himself getting back to work on an unspecified project on social media. It was speculated that he was starting pre-production on Thor 4. This news seems to support that. Recent reports also circulated suggesting that cast members such as Natalie Portman, who will be returning as Jane Foster, had already been arriving in Australia gearing up for production. Portman will become the new Thor in the sequel, which was originally announced during Marvel's panel at San Diego Comic-Con summer before last. It will be taking inspiration from Jason Aaron's run in the pages of Marvel Comics.

Plot details are largely being kept under wraps for now. When last we saw Thor was at the end of Avengers: Endgame. He was gearing up to head into space with the Guardians of the Galaxy, who were searching for Gamora. Taika Waititi previously revealed some details, saying that it will be "over the top," while also teasing the inclusion of space sharks. Tessa Thompson will be returning as Valkyrie, who will be searching for a Queen to rule by her side. Valkyrie was made the new ruler of Asgard in Avengers: Endgame. Former Batman Christian Bale is on board to play the main villain. The character's identity remains a mystery.

Other movies included in Phase 4 of the MCU include Black Widow, Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The live-action shows in the works for Disney+ such as WandaVision, Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are also included. Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set to hit theaters on February 11, 2022. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.