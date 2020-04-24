As movie after movie gets delayed, one major blockbuster has moved up, albeit slightly. Disney has had to do some shuffling around with its release calendar again which has resulted in Thor: Love and Thunder hitting theaters a week earlier than previously expected. The sequel is now set to arrive on February 11, 2022, as opposed to February 18, 2022. Though, that still represents a three-month delay from when the movie was originally announced last summer.

With movie theaters shut down right now and production unable to take place, all in the interest of public health, studios have been scrambling to sort out their release schedules and future plans. This situation has been evolving rapidly and has made matters difficult. Thor: Love and Thunder had initially been announced for a November 5, 2021 release. However, once Black Widow was pushed back from May to November of this year, Disney had to push back the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 slate, which bumped Chris Hemsworth's next solo Thor adventure to 2022.

Sony Pictures was also forced to shift some of its major releases recently, including the untitled Spider-Man 3. That title had been set for July 2021, but will now be taking over the November 5, 2021 date. Disney had slotted Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness into that date earlier this month, but with Spider-Man 3 shifting, the sequel was delayed a further four months to March 25, 2022. That is undoubtedly the reason that Thor 4 was moved up a week, as it will allow just a bit more breathing room between MCU installments.

Taika Waititi, who previously helmed 2017's Thor: Ragnarok is returning to direct the sequel. Waititi is co-writing the script alongside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone Great). Aside from Chris Hemsworth coming back once again as the God of Thunder, Tessa Thompson will be reprising her role as Valkyrie, with Natalie Portman making her return to the MCU as Jane Foster. It was revealed last year at San Diego Comic-Con that Portman will be taking up the mantle of Thor this time around. Waititi also revealed that he will be playing fan-favorite Korg once more after appearing as the character in both Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame. Christian Bale is set to play the villain, whose identity has yet to be revealed.

Plot details are largely being kept under lock and key, but Taika Waititi recently teased some of the madness in store, which will include space sharks. Waititi additionally shared some concept art that reveals Miek's redesign and a glimpse at New Asgard. Chris Hemsworth has also praised the script, calling it the best he's read in years. There is no word on when production will get under way at this time. We will be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news was previously reported by The Hollywood Reporter.