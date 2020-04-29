The entire slate of upcoming Marvel films and shows have been delayed due to the current lockdown. Thor: Love and Thunder has been delayed by a whole year, and is now set to arrive in theaters on February 11, 2022. While fans are naturally disappointed, director Taika Waititi is focusing on the positive aspect of the delay, as he revealed in a recent interview.

"The other thing is, there are a few positive things I can take away [from the lockdown crisis]. One of them is that a lot of these films, and films in general, are rushed, or you don't have as much time as you'd want to have on the script and things like that. We're still writing Love And Thunder, and I think it's good to just keep writing, and then you know, we'll have a really, really good script. And with writing, especially, you should use as much of that time as possible to get your story right, because you never really get it later on. Film is an industry where you're always complaining about not having enough time. I think, right now, we've given ourselves a huge amount of time to work on all sort of things, so we may as well use it."

While Taika Waititi has made a name for himself as a blockbuster filmmaker by injecting his films with a zany, madcap sense of humor, his recent win for best-adapted screenplay for Jojo Rabbit proves he has a keen sense for the finer points regarding storytelling and narrative structure. It makes sense that he would thus be using the extra time on his hands to fine-tune the script for Thor: Love and Thunder, which leading man Chris Hemsworth has already stated is one of the best he has read in recent times.

When last we left Thor in his own film Ragnarok, he had become king of Asgard, reconciled with his brother Loki, and gotten a sick new haircut. But his very next appearance in the Avengers movies quickly undid all those gains, with Thor abdicating his throne, Loki dying, and Thor's physical appearance going from male model to discount Santa Claus.

Now, Thor: Love and Thunder promises to maintain the pressure on the God of Thunder, by reintroducing Jane Foster, Thor's ex who is now somehow the wielder of the enchanted hammer Mjolnir, and the new God of Thunder. There are hints that the new film will be a journey of self-discovery of sorts for Thor, against as bizarre and over-the-top a backdrop as you can expect from a story about a space Viking, something Waititi himself has mentioned previously.

"It's so over the top now in the very best way. It makes Ragnarok seem like a really run of the mill, very safe film...this new film feels like we asked a bunch of 10 year olds what should be in a movie and just said yes to everything."

So as long as the wait for Thor's next film will be, fans can look forward to a truly awesome spectacle once the movie does arrive in 2022. This news comes from Games Radar.