Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman are reflecting the "love" in Thor: Love and Thunder in the latest images from filming on the MCU sequel. Showing the ex-couple on a romantic stroll, holding hands and laughing their woes away, Hemsworth's Thor and Portman's Jane Foster once again look as they did way back when in previous Marvel installment Thor: The Dark World, suggesting that this is a further glimpse into a flashback sequence.

New Thor: Love and Thunder set photos



(They’re still in their TDW wigs from the other day) pic.twitter.com/2JJxalqwhV — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) November 1, 2021

It is currently unknown what this flashback scene will involve, but it could be filling in the gaps between Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok, showing us what happened between the pair and why they decided to break up. The upcoming fourth Thor movie's title, Love and Thunder, certainly suggests that there will be a lot of love involved in the plot, and this will likely take the form of Jane Foster's return, with the astrophysicist also embarking on a superhero journey of her own.

Natalie Portman has not been shy in offering some insight into what Foster's comeback will look like in Thor: Love and Thunder. The actress previously commented on her character's return, confirming that she will indeed be suiting up as The Mighty Thor, and that her version of the Marvel hero will share the screen with Chris Hemsworth's, rather than taking his place. "There's still the other Thor - the original Thor," the actress revealed. Portman has even since revealed that she will wield the God of Thunder's coveted hammer, Mjölnir, in the movie with the actress proclaiming proudly, "I do, I do," in response to being asked whether Foster gets to take the weapon as her own.

Earlier set photos have also given us a blurry glimpse of the villain of the piece, Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher. Sporting a shaved head and silvery skin, the actor's look takes several cues from the Marvel source material, with fans excited to see the Oscar winner join the franchise. The character's role in Thor: Love and Thunder largely remains a mystery, but based on his comic book origin, Gorr will have a vendetta against Thor and the rest of the Gods.

Born on a planet with no name and living every day on the brink of starvation, Gorr was taught to trust in the gods, but they never answered his prayers. After living a tragic life filled with death and struggle, Gorr abandoned his belief in the Gods, which led to his exile. While wandering the desert close to death, Gorr witnessed a pair of battling gods and, realizing that they did indeed exist, they just didn't care, Gorr became enraged. Bonding with the dark god's sword and thus transformed into an amorphous mass of living darkness, Gorr's hatred of the gods leads him on a revenge mission across time and space.

Directed by Taika Waititi and starring Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel alongside Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale, Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 8, 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us from Thor: Love and Thunder News.