Several new images from the filming of upcoming Marvel sequel Thor: Love and Thunder show-off Chris's Hemsworth and Pratt in full-costume as Thor and Star-Lord respectively. Along with the return of the Asgardian and the Guardian of the Galaxy, the images also show Karen Gillan as enemy-turned-friend, Nebula.

Check out these first looks from the set of 'THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER' featuring Thor, Kraglin, Nebula and Star-Lord!



Production is now well and truly underway in Sydney, with stars spotted filming in the city's Centennial Park. While plot details are still being kept under wraps, it has been expected for some time that the Guardians of the Galaxy will feature in Thor: Love and Thunder in some capacity due to Hemsworth's hero joining them on their next interstellar adventure at the finale of 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

The villain of the piece was revealed recently to be Gorr the God Butcher, with The Dark Knight star Christian Bale set to play the part. Earlier set images have teased a trip to Gorr's home world, a god-fearing planet that Gorr leaves in order to enact a god-hunting revenge mission across time and space.

Thor: Love and Thunder is quickly becoming one of Marvel's most intriguing projects, with reports from last year indicating that the movie will be a lot like an unofficial Avengers team-up. "In January, Taika Waititi's sequel Thor: Love and Thunder is starting its Australian shoot with a sprawling cast assembling for what one insider is likening to "an Avengers 5 feel," thanks to its ensemble," reports stated.

This claim was recently backed up by returning star Tessa Thompson, who, while revealing a few details about her character Valkyrie's journey in the movie, suggested that even more characters from the wider MCU could show up. "Yeah. I can tease that she's definitely King of New Asgard when we find her," she said. "And as was the case in the last four, I would say that she's a part of an adventure that involved Thor, in the sense that it's called Thor: Love and Thunder. And I'd say there's some cool stuff going on. We have some new characters; we have some folks potentially from other pockets of the MCU. And then we have some folks, maybe, that we've seen before."

Along with Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt and Gillan, several other members of the Guardians of the Galaxy will reprise their past roles for the movie, including Dave Bautista, and Sean Gunn. Matt Damon and Sam Neill, both of whom featured in a cameo in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, have also reportedly been added to the roster in currently undisclosed roles.

Natalie Portman will also return as Jane Foster, with the actress teasing a heroic journey for the scientist and former love-interest. While discussing her training for the role and how much she knows about the story, the actress made it absolutely clear that she will be taking up a certain superhero mantle. "No. Very little, just trying to train to look like an action figure....Yes, The Mighty Thor," she teased before doubling down with, "The Jane Foster Thor is called The Mighty Thor."

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 18, 2022.