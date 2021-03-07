A new set video from Thor: Love and Thunder has found itself online. The video in question puts the focus on Natalie Portman's Jane Foster and how she might gain control of Mjolnir. The long-awaited sequel is currently filming in Australia, where they have the pandemic under control, with Taika Waititi behind the camera again. A decent amount of set images have found their way online over the past several weeks, including our first look at Portman's Mighty Thor body transformation. There are possible Thor: Love and ThunderSPOILERS below, so read ahead at your own risk.

📹 Dublê de Natalie Portman ensaiando uma cena no set de "Thor: Love and Thunder" em Sydney, na Austrália. pic.twitter.com/MfJPu0se0I — Natalie Portman Updates (@nportmanbr) March 5, 2021

In the aforementioned images of Natalie Portman on the Thor: Love and Thunder set, we saw her hoisted up by a man in a blue suit, along with another man holding a harness for the actress. The images provided no context, so it wasn't clear exactly what was going on, though it did show off the actress' new superhero physique. The new video, along with more images, from the set are taken from the same day as the previously leaked images.

It appears that New Asgard has set up a monument where Odin died and Hela destroyed Mjolnir. Shards of the Uru metal that made up the mighty hammer are prominently on display and heavily guarded at the monument, which is where Natalie Portman's Jane Foster is seen in the leaked set images. In separate images and video, Foster appears to be alone in front of the Mjolnir pieces while being overcome with some kind of power. Portman can be seen contorting her body while be hoisted in the air. While it's impossible to tell exactly what is happening, it could very well show how Jane Foster retrieves Mjolnir and transforms into Mighty Thor.

Natalie Portman previously confirmed that Jane Foster would be Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. "I'm trying to think - it's based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She's going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side," she said, while stating that she wanted to see more female superheroes. She continued, "If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is."

Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth reportedly first started mapping out the details for Thor: Love and Thunder not long after Thor: Ragnarok was released, though it took quite a long time to get to this point. Marvel Studios had Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame to get to, which united the Marvel Cinematic Universe and blazed a new trail for the superhero franchises. When we last saw Hemsworth's God of Thunder, he was battling depression and had put on some extra pounds. It appears that Thor is doing a lot better mentally this time around, as his superhero body is seemingly back to normal. You can check out the new Thor: Love and Thunder set video above, thanks to the Natalie Portman Updates Twitter account.