Despite the character not being hugely well-received, the fourth Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, is bringing Natalie Portman's character Jane Foster back into the fold. Many have since wondered what convinced Portman to return considering her tedium with the Jane Foster role. Well, the actress may have just given us a big clue as well as possibly confirming a long-held rumor regarding the sequel's story.

"I can't tell you that much. I'm really excited. I'm starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I'm trying to think - it's based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She's going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side."

In the pages of Marvel comics, Jane Foster becomes Thor while in the midst of receiving treatment for breast cancer. The power of Thor's hammer, Mjölnir, restores her strength, which she uses to become a superhero in Thor's absence, but it's magic also stops her cancer treatment from working, putting her in a very difficult situation. Jane operated as the Mighty Thor for several years but was ultimately told that continuing to do so would kill her. It has long been rumored that Thor: Love and Thunder will be taking inspiration from this comic book arc for Jane, and now it sounds like Portman has all but confirmed it.

Of course, Natalie Portman could simply be referring to the storyline of The Mighty Thor comic book series, but these ideas being introduced in Thor: Love and Thunder can surely be the only reason why she is in training and gaining superhero-style muscles.

Portman has been asked about the inclusion of these plot points before, and she again hinted at the rumors being correct without giving too much away. "It's just very rare that these kinds of big entertainment films look at more serious, real-life issues," Portman said in an interview last October. "I really don't know anything about it. I haven't seen anything, but I've heard the same rumors as you have, and it's exciting to think about."

While specific plot details still remain scarce, returning director Taika Waititi has divulged a few tantalizing pieces of information on what audiences can expect from Thor: Love and Thunder. "It's so over the top now in the very best way," he said earlier this year. "It makes 'Ragnarok' seem like a really run of the mill, very safe film... this new film feels like we asked a bunch of 10-year-olds what should be in a movie and just said yes to everything."

Thor: Love and Thunder is the sequel to Waititi's own Thor: Ragnarok and the fourth movie in the Thor saga. The movie will star Chris Hemsworth as the title character once again, as well as Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Taikia Waititi and Christian Bale as the movie's mysterious villain. Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to hit theaters on February 11, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Yahoo.