The first official script reading for Thor: Love and Thunder looks absolutely riveting, with returning star Chris Hemsworth taking to social media to share an image of how excited everyone involved is about the upcoming Marvel sequel. The cosy looking image shows director Taika Waititi so engrossed in his work that he has had to wrap himself in a blanket and take a nap, with a gentleman in the background equally sleepy following Hemsworth's reading.

"Terrific first script meeting for Thor Love and Thunder with our ever fearless leader Taika Waititi. My notes were so detailed and intense that the only way for Taika to fully absorb them was to roll himself into a tight cocoon and bake in the endless possibilities of where the film will take us. The bloke in the background was equally riveted by my storytelling prowess."

Of course, it's all in good fun, with Hemsworth providing a tongue-in-cheek caption along with the cheerily wholesome image. The actor's confirmation of the first script reading comes swiftly following him verifying that filming on Thor 4 is set to being in Australia in January next year. The movie should have already begun production but was sadly pushed back along with everything else in Hollywood.

While not much is yet known about the plot of the movie, Chris Hemsworth recently teased a very different approach to the Asgardian superhero in Thor: Love and Thunder saying, "I'm supposed to be shooting Thor right now, but obviously it got pushed back. I'll be starting that in January. This is the fourth time with a Thor film and the eighth Marvel film overall. Very excited, excited to try something different.

The last three films, I think we certainly pushed the envelope. We've had a few different versions of the character. Now people expect dramatic change. We've got our work cut out for us. Taika Waititi, he's back to direct. He's writing the script right now. Natalie Portman is going to be in the film, Tessa Thompson. So, we've got a fantastic slew of actor's in there, and cast and crew."

Natalie Portman, who is returning as scientist and prior love-interest Jane Foster, has provided the most clues regarding the direction of Thor: Love and Thunder. Portman was recently asked whether she will wield Mjölnir in the movie with the actress proclaiming proudly, "I do, I do."

Portman also recently all but confirmed a long-held rumor regarding the comic book inspiration behind the sequel's story saying, "I can't tell you that much. I'm really excited. I'm starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I'm trying to think - it's based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She's going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side."

It's likely then that Thor: Love and Thunder will find Jane Foster taking on the mantle of Thor, much like she did in the comics. She becomes Thor while receiving treatment for breast cancer, with the power of Thor's hammer, Mjölnir, both restoring her strength and stopping her cancer treatment from working, putting Jane in an impossible situation.

We will find out whether Thor: Love and Thunder makes us all as sleepy as Taika Waititi when it hopefully hits theaters on February 11, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Chris Hemsworth's official Instagram account.