Taika Waititi says that Thor: Love and Thunder is the craziest thing he's ever done. And that's truly saying something. Filming recently wrapped on the movie, which is a sequel to 2017's much-beloved Thor: Ragnarok. That movie was a wild ride and quite the departure from what had come before it with Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder. But Waititi believes he's outdone himself this time around.

Both Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi recently celebrated wrapping production by posting a new behind-the-scenes photo. It features Waititi in a costume that speaks to the crazy nature of the movie, while Hemsworth is showcasing his godlike biceps. In the caption, Waititi had this to say, giving us a vague but telling tease of what's to come. Here's what he had to say.

"And that's a wrap on Thor: Love and Thunder. Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever. And then there's me and Chris Hemsworth who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy. Ok I don't look cool I know that. This film is the craziest thing I've ever done and I'm honoured to bust my ass and have a nervous breakdown so you can all see it in May 2022."

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has had its fair share of crazy before but it's perhaps fair to say that, by some measures,Thor: Ragnarok is perhaps the craziest of the bunch. So the fact that the sequel is presumably going to top it says a lot. While much of the Thor 4 plot and details remains mysterious, we do know that the movie will feature, among other things, space sharks, a wild new outfit for Miek, Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie looking for a queen to rule Asgard by her side and the return of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, who will take up the mantle of Thor.

All of that is pretty wild. There are certainly quite a few secrets being kept tightly under wraps. We do know that the movie will pick up in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, and the Guardians of the Galaxy will appear. It remains unclear how significant their roles will be but Star-Lord and the gang will get some more screen time. It was also recently revealed that Russell Crowe is going to be in the MCU flick, and he's going to play Zeus. Plus, Oscar-winner Christian Bale is playing the villain, Gorr the God Butcher. That's an awful lot for a guy like Taika Waititi to work with.

Marvel Studios has a packed slate after sitting out all of 2020. Black Widow arrives in July, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings set to follow in September and Eternals on deck for November. Spider-Man: No Way Home will close out 2021 in December, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arriving in March 2022. Then, Thor returns in Thor: Love and Thunder on May 6, 2022. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. You can check out the full post from Taika Waititi's Instagram for yourself.