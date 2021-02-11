Chris Hemsworth has shared a new video, providing a window into his intense workouts for Thor: Love and Thunder. The actor is getting back into god-like shape for the upcoming entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, seemingly pushing his body further than he's ever pushed it before. In this case, he pushed it so far that he nearly puked during a training session. So he's not exactly taking it easy.

The video in question was shared by Chris Hemsworth recently on Instagram. The actor is currently filming the fourth solo Thor entry in the MCU in Australia. The video sees Hemsworth doing sled training, which involves him pulling a heavy piece of equipment toward him rapidly with a rope, then pushing the heavy sled back up against a wall. Repeat. It doesn't help matters that his trainer is riding on the sled, encouraging Hemsworth to push himself. After a few repetitions, right at the end of the video, we can see Hemsworth nearly lose his lunch after pushing himself to the limit. He shared the video with the following caption.

"Cheers to the world's laziest trainer Luke Zocchi for a fun session #thorloveandthunder"

We can hear the person working the camera yell, "He's gonna be sick" right at the end. Whether or not Chris Hemsworth was playing it up a bit for the sake of the video, he was undoubtedly worked hard. In any case, it shows how devoted Hemsworth remains to the role of Thor a decade later. Chris Hemsworth's body double Bobby Holland Hanton recently revealed that the actor is the biggest that he's ever been, which has made it hard for him to keep up. And Hemsworth was never small, to say the least of it. This will also represent a dramatic change as Thor in Avengers: Endgame had, shall we say, put on a little weight. Not muscle. So this will be a dramatic shift.

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, is returning to helm Thor: Love and Thunder. Filming kicked off recently, with several set photos offering our first glimpse at the hero, as well as Chris Pratt, returning once again as Star-Lord. Quite a few members of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise are set to appear. Which makes sense, given the way that Avengers: Endgame wrapped up. Additionally, Natalie Portman will be returning as Jane Foster. As was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, Portman will be taking up the mantle of Thor in the upcoming movie. Tessa Thompson will also be reprising her role as Valkyrie.

As for the villain, The Dark Knight and Ford v Ferrari star Christian Bale is taking on that task. Bale will play Gorr the God Butcher. Plot details are firmly under wraps for the time being. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set to hit theaters on May 6, 2022. Be sure to check out the video for yourself from Chris Hemsworth's Instagram.