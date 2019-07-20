Marvel Studios made a ton of announcements at San Diego Comic-Con this year. However there is one that seems to be getting overshadowed by the rest of the Phase 4 announcements. Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie will be the first openly LGBTQ Hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thor: Love and Thunder and that is huge news. Thompson has talked about her desire to show off the personal side of her character for a while now and it's finally going to happen.

During the Marvel Studios Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Tessa Thompson revealed that Valkyrie's story arc in Thor: Love and Thunder will revolve around her finding a queen to rule New Asgard beside her. Kevin Feige confirmed the news by saying, "The answer is yes," when talking about LGBTQ representation in the upcoming sequel. "How that impacts the story remains to be seen with that level of representation you'll see across our films, not in just Thor 4."

This is another bit of big news for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tessa Thompson previously revealed that she had played Valkyrie as bisexual in Thor: Ragnarok. There was even a scene referencing this in the movie, but it was later cut. However, Thompson has not been shy about wanting that aspect of Valkyrie's life to be represented on the big screen. Earlier this year, she had this to say.

"In the canon, (Valkyrie) is bisexual. You see her with women and men, so that was my intention in playing her. Obviously, at the forefront of most of these stories is not typically their romantic life. They have big stakes, like saving the world, so that tends to sort of trump."

There has been a lot of talk amongst MCU fans with setting Brie Larson's Captain Marvel up with Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, which both actresses have played along with on social media. While that idea probably won't end up in the MCU, the LGTBQ aspect of Valkyrie's live will be represented. Thompson has been very outspoken about the success of Captain Marvel and how it helped to shape the future of the MCU and she is going to be doing the same thing in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor: Love and Thunder is all set to hit theaters on November 5th, 2021. Taika Waititi is back behind the camera and he will reunite with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. It is unclear if Mark Ruffalo and Tom Hiddleston will be joining in on the fun this time around, but fans would more than likely love to see a full Thor: Ragnarok reunion when the movie hits theaters in a few years. The MCU's Phase 4 is looking like it will be huge, possibly even bigger than Phase 3, which is really saying something. The Thor: Love and Thunder announcement was made at Comic-Con and revealed through the Marvel Studios Twitter account.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER with Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. Taika Waititi returns as director. In theaters November 5, 2021. pic.twitter.com/7RRkOYWTQM — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019