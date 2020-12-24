Following several clues from returning star Natalie Portman regarding how Jane Foster fits into Thor: Love and Thunder, Tessa Thompson has begun sharing some insights as to what audiences can expect from her character, Valkyrie, in the MCU sequel. When asked recently whether she would find love or thunder, the actress teased an answer that somehow gives away nothing, but teases everything.

"There's both. They're not mutually exclusive... She likes a kind of thunderous love."

Now, what exactly that means is open to interpretation, but considering that Valkyrie and Thor's relationship wrapped up in Avengers: Endgame with a sense of platonic mutual respect, this could suggest some truth to the ongoing rumors that Thompson's character and Portman's Jane Foster will share a romantic entanglement. Thompson has said in the past that she played the character "queer," and with Marvel's commitment to diversity, this could well make up part of the plot of Love and Thunder.

Tessa Thompson went on to reveal that she is getting ready to begin filming on Thor: Love and Thunder saying, "It's really, really, really fun... I'm really excited. I fly to Australia in a couple weeks, and folks are already there and on the ground. I get very funny videos from Taika and photographs updating me. But it's a great script, it's going to be very fun. It's very fun in the music department... I'm thrilled."

Thor: Love and Thunder is quickly becoming one of Marvel's most intriguing projects, with Thompson previously teasing lots of surprises to come. In a recent interview, the actress not only confirmed her role as King of Asgard in the sequel, but also suggests that even more characters from the wider MCU could show up. "Yeah. I can tease that she's definitely King of New Asgard when we find her," she said. "And as was the case in the last four, I would say that she's a part of an adventure that involved Thor, in the sense that it's called Thor: Love and Thunder. And I'd say there's some cool stuff going on. We have some new characters; we have some folks potentially from other pockets of the MCU. And then we have some folks, maybe, that we've seen before."

The Marvel is beginning to look more and more like a major Marvel event, with several members of the Guardians of the Galaxy set to join the Asgardian for more adventures. Chris Pratt has already been confirmed to be returning as Star-Lord, with rumors now circulating that the likes of Vin Diesel, Idris Elba and Jaimie Alexander will also return as Groot, Heimdall and Lady Sif respectively.

While certain elements of the plot remain tightly under wraps, Natalie Portman cannot stop revealing that she will be suiting up as The Mighty Thor in the movie. While discussing her training for the role and how much she knows about the upcoming movie, the actress made it absolutely clear that she will be taking up a certain superhero mantle. "No. Very little, just trying to train to look like an action figure....Yes, The Mighty Thor," she teased before doubling down with, "The Jane Foster Thor is called The Mighty Thor."

Several details regarding Thor: Love and Thunder were revealed at the recent Disney Investor Day, with The Dark Knight star Christian Bale's revealed to be playing the villain Gorr the God Butcher, an extra-terrestrial whose hatred of the gods leads him on a revenge mission across time and space. Thor: Love and Thunder is currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 18, 2022. This comes to us from MTV News.