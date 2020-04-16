One of the highlights of Avengers: Endgame was fat Thor, also known as Bro Thor. After years of giving inferiority complexes to male viewers, Chris Hemsworth put on a fat suit to present a less idealized take on the God of Thunder. Recently, director Taika Waititi revealed his creative team has not yet figured out how to bring Thor back to looking his usual god-like self in his next film, Thor: Love and Thunder. This prompted the animal welfare organization PETA to pen the following open letter to the filmmaker, suggesting Thor could benefit from going full vegan.

"Dear Taika, We understand that you have a bit of a weight problem on your hands, and PETA is here to help. As we all remember, Thor packed on a few pounds in Avengers: Endgame, so the question consuming Marvel fans across the Nine Realms is how our favorite thunder god will return to his Ragnarockin' bod in your upcoming film, Thor: Love and Thunder. We suggest taking a page from Chris Hemsworth's own playbook and exploring what would happen if Thor tried going vegan."

"According to his personal trainer, Hemsworth went vegan while filming the original Thor and Avengers films, developing a particular taste for beans and veggie burgers. Perhaps if Thor took the Bifrost Bridge to our world, he might get inspired by plant-based Avengers, Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) and Natalie Portman (Jane Foster) and that battle armor would start fitting a little more comfortably."

"If Thor is serious about protecting the Earth, going vegan makes a lot of sense-axing animal products from his diet could save more than 1,000 gallons of water, 20 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions, and 30 square feet of forest each day as well as the lives of nearly 200 animals a year! By having Thor go vegan, you could easily explain his restored physique while hammering home the benefits of a plant-based diet. Just some food for thought ...Best regards, Lewis Crary Assistant Manager, Animals in Film & Television, PETA."

Going full vegan would be far from the strangest human habit for Thor to pick up while on Earth. He has already become an enthusiastic videogame player and troller of online gamers in Avengers: Endgame. Also, the Thor from the Ultimate Avengers comics was an eco-terrorist who was likely partially or fully vegan, so there is some comics precedence for Vegan Thor.

It remains to be seen whether Taika Waititi will take PETA's suggestions into consideration for his upcoming movie. Considering the filmmaker's penchant for inserting comedy into all his films, it would not be surprising for him to keep Fat Thor around for a while longer just to add fat jokes to the proceedings. The basic plotline for Thor: Love and Thunder involves Thor becoming unworthy of his hammer, which finds a new wielder in the form of Jane Foster. We can totally see Waititi adding in a joke to the script about Thor being too fat and out of shape to be worthy of wielding Mjolnir any more. This story originated at ComicBook.com.