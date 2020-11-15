Vin Diesel may have joined the Thor: Love and Thunder cast with Chris Pratt. It was just revealed that Pratt has officially stepped up to play Star-Lord in the highly anticipated sequel. The idea makes sense since The God of Thunder was last seen with the Guardians at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame. With Pratt on board, many have been wondering if Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff will also have roles in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Vin Diesel was just spotted in Sydney, Australia, which is also where Natalie Portman was scene at the beginning of September. It is believed that both actors came to Australia for some pre-production work on Thor: Love and Thunder. Portman has a physical role in the sequel, while Diesel will more than likely only provide the voice of Groot, which he could more than likely pull off in the United States. While this isn't a huge reveal, Diesel has teased his involvement in the sequel on more than one occasion.

While out promoting Bloodshot, Vin Diesel talked about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the future of Groot. "I am waiting and excited for my friend James Gunn to knock this next one out of the park," Diesel said of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. "[Gunn] took The Suicide Squad so he's about to embark on it. Thor will also, the director talked to me about Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy." As for what Taika Waititi told the rest of the actors, that is unclear, but it seems that more than Chris Pratt and Diesel will be attached.

Bradley Cooper's Rocket and Thor have a pretty tight relationship after the events of Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, so one can easily see Cooper returning to the role. The same can be said for Pom Klementieff's Mantis and Karen Gillan's Nebula. With that being said, Thor: Love and Thunder is a movie about The God of Thunder and the rest of the established characters, including Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie and Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, so we probably won't see a whole lot of the Guardians when all is said and done.

Taika Waititi recently spoke about finishing the Thor: Love and Thunder script. "I think it's going to be really good," Waititi previously revealed. "We've finished, we've been writing the script off and on for over a year..." Waititi went on to state, "It is so insane and also very romantic. I'm into romances now. I just want to make a romance. I want to make something that I've never done or never cared for. I would like to attack something like that." MCU fans know that having Waititi and Chris Hemsworth together again is going to provide something a bit left of center from what they've come to expect from a comic book movie. You can see video of Vin Diesel landing in Sydney above, thanks to Kobie Thatcher's YouTube channel.