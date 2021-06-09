Thor: Love and Thunder hasn't even been released yet, it's still months away, but it's never too early to talk about the prospect of Thor 5. Or maybe it is. To that end, director Taika Waititi, who helmed both Thor: Ragnarok as well as its upcoming sequel, is unsure whether or not another installment in the God of Thunder's solo Marvel franchise will happen. But one thing is for sure; they put everything they had into the forthcoming fourth entry.

Filming recently wrapped on Thor: Love and Thunder. At the same time, Taika Waititi also has his soccer movie Next Goal Wins in the can. Not to mention one of the many other projects he has on his to-do list. Point being, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind Jojo Rabbit is a busy man. But when asked in a recent interview about the prospect of Thor 5, here's what he had to say about it.

"Who knows if we do another one after this but I definitely feel like we put everything, every idea and every single ridiculous concept or gag or stunt or character, into this film. I couldn't be happier with it."

Plot details for Thor 4 are currently being kept under wraps. We know Christian Bale is on board to play the villain Gorr the God Butcher. We also know that Natalie Portman will make her Marvel Cinematic Universe return as Jane Foster. Only this time, she will be taking up the mantle of Thor. But Taika Waititi has said that it's the "craziest" thing he's ever done, and we know it will, at the very least, involve space sharks. Waititi also now says that he expects it to be funnier than Ragnarok.

"I think this might be funnier. Everything we did with Ragnarok, we've just multiplied it."

From a story perspective, it's tough to speculate as to whether or not Thor's story could continue beyond the upcoming movie. But with Natalie Portman becoming the Mighty Thor, there could be new avenues to explore. Speaking purely from a business perspective, assuming things continue as they have been, Disney and Marvel Studios will have every reason to keep things going. And to try and keep Taika Waititi on board.

To date, the Thor movies have earned more than $1.94 billion at the global box office. But Ragnarok completely reinvented the franchise, earning a series-best $850 million against widespread acclaim. That is to say nothing of Chris Hemsworth's involvement in the Avengers movies, which have been monstrous hits, generating billions more in ticket sales around the world. Avengers: Endgame, in particular, is second only to Avatar, and not by much, as one of the highest-grossing movies in history. This to say, it's not hard to imagine a world in which Thor 5 comes to fruition. Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit theaters on May 6, 2022. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via The Sydney Morning Herald.