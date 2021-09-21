Hafthor Bjornsson of Game of Thrones fame nearly knocked his opponent's block off in his latest boxing match. Over the weekend, Bjornsson --- best known for playing Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane on Game of Thrones --- competed against Devon Larratt at CoreSports' Fight Night 3. In the fight, which you can watch below, the Mountain actor dominated Larratt to the point where the ref had to call the match in the first round.

Larratt may have taken a beating in the match, but you have to give him credit for stepping into the ring. Bjornsson is literally one of the strongest men in the world, and Larratt agreed to take him on with little preparation. The Game of Thrones star was originally set to fight his longtime rival, fellow strongman Eddie Hall, but Hall was forced to back out due to an injury during training. The two are still expected to meet in the ring down the line, but Bjornsson insisted on keeping his fight date with another fighter.

"When Eddie announced he'd torn his bicep and we had to postpone the fight until 2022, of course, I was disappointed," Hafthor Bjornsson told Muscle and Health. "When On the plus side, I'm now able to train more, prepare more, and get more experience under my belt. I've been training so hard for that specific fight, but there's nothing we can do, he's injured, so we had to move forward and reschedule."

He added: "I opted to keep my fight date for September 18th in order to gain additional competitive experience. When you spar, you're not really competing. You learn far more from stepping into the ring in front of the crowd and I've always performed well under pressure- I thrive on the audience. After a competition, you're also able to analyze your mistakes and rectify those in training so that next time you're in the limelight you can perform better."

This is the third boxing match for the man formerly known as The Mountain and his first win; his prior fights had ended in draws. Along with slimming down his body weight to be more agile in the wrong, Bjornsson is also improving his skills with each fight he has. As of now, he's not sure how long his boxing career will last, and maybe he'll have a better idea after finally duking it out with Eddie Hall at some point. Acting is not on his mind right now, though he does say he wants to look more into that after hanging up the gloves.

"I've turned down a lot of movie opportunities, but that will change," Thor Bjornsson said. "I did Game of Thrones because I felt like I just had to. I couldn't say no to that opportunity. If something huge like that came up again, it would be very difficult for me to say no, but right now I don't want anything to disturb me prior to my fight against Eddie. Sometimes you must focus on one thing at a time in order to be able to perform at your best."

Bjornsson will appear in the upcoming Robert Eggers movie The Northman. Fans can also always go back and watch his run on The Mountain by streaming Game of Thrones on HBO Max, where a fight in-character against Pedro Pascal ended rather horribly for the latter. Good luck to Bjornsson with his boxing career moving forward, although judging from this latest fight, his opponents might need it more than he does.