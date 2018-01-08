Avengers 4 is currently in production and Chris Hemsworth has just finished up his scenes, ending his current contract with the MCU. But that doesn't mean it's the end of the line for the actor playing Thor on the big screen again as he recently revealed in a new interview. Hemsworth is one of a handful of actors who are finishing up their MCU contracts with the conclusion of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4. Some of those characters may not make it out of the battle with Thanos alive, but Thor just might make it through to the very end.

In a new interview with IGN, Chris Hemsworth spoke about his love of playing Thor because of the multiple changes that the character has gone through in the various MCU projects. It seems that Hemsworth's work with Taika Waititi on Thor: Ragnarok really reinvigorated his love of Thor and mentions that the character goes through even more changes in the next two Avengers movies. However, it seems that the actor didn't always feel the same way about playing Thor. He had this to say.

"I've just, literally two days ago, finished 'Avengers 4' and that's my contract - my preexisting contract is done now, so it's kind of like, 'wow, that's it.' Two or three films ago I was like, 'okay, a couple more.' I was enjoying it but I was like... I felt a little restricted. And after this last experience with Taika, and actually these last two Avengers, I feel like we've reinvented the character a number of times - even in these next two, he evolves again, and you don't get that opportunity often in a franchise. So, I definitely feel a renewed sense of excitement and enthusiasm, and more so than ever, I think."

While Chris Hemsworth admits that there have been no discussions between he and Marvel to negotiate a new deal, it seems like it's definitely something he might want, which hints that there could be a place for him in the post-Thanos MCU. Who knows where he could show up next, but Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 might be a safe bet since it's looking like Drax the Destroyer might not be coming back. Or maybe even in Captain Marvel as a young Thor? Hemsworth has this to say about coming back to the role.

"If I had the opportunity to do it again, I think I'd love to. I also think there's an appetite for it now, or there's a far greater range of possibilities of where he can go now, what he can do, just because we've kind of broken the mold a bit."

Elsewhere, Chris Hemsworth has revealed his excitement for the Disney and Fox deal and stated that he'd love to team up with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in the future. Jackman swears up and down that he has retired the character, but maybe Thor can coax him out of retirement. Daniel Craig said that he'd never play James Bond again either, so stranger things have happened. Regardless, it's awesome to see how excited everybody involved with the MCU is for the final two installments of the Avengers.

The next two years are going to be huge for the MCU and it will be interesting to see who makes it through the battle with Thanos alive when all of the dust settles. By Chris Hemsworth's own words, it looks like there is a possibility to see the return of Thor in the MCU in some capacity. You can read more about what Chris Hemsworth had to say about the future of Thor after Avengers 4 courtesy of IGN.