If Thor manages to escape the events of Avengers: Endgame with his life, Chris Hemsworth is down to play the character again in the future. For the time being, Marvel Studios is being very cagey about their plans beyond the follow-up to Infinity War, which finally hits theaters next week. That said, if they have a need/want for Hemsworth's services as the God of Thunder in the future, he's ready and waiting.

The cast and filmmakers have been making the press rounds as of late for Avengers: Endgame. At this point, it's very unclear who is going to make it out of round two with Thanos alive. Rest assured, there will be some permanent casualties. Despite the unknown getting in the way, during a recent interview, Chris Hemsworth made it clear he's not dying to hang it up just yet. Here's what the actor had to say about it.

"I'd play this character for as long as anyone would let me. I've loved it so much. But the combination of this many characters in this Phase Three, as Marvel calls it, you'll never have this interaction with this many people again. Who knows what the future holds and whether they do prequels and sequels or whatever, I'd be open to anything. But right now, this is where we finish up."

There are, assuming Thor survives, plenty of options. There are going to be plenty of Marvel shows made for the Disney+ streaming service. Maybe Chris Hemsworth could show up in the Loki series alongside Tom Hiddleston? The most likely option seems to be Thor 4, which Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) has already confirmed has been talked about, at least a bit, with Taika Waititi, who helmed Thor: Ragnarok, possibly returning to direct. That would please Hemsworth, as Waititi was a big factor in rejuvenating his enthusiasm for the character.

"When we came into Ragnarok, I was sort of exhausted of what I'd been doing and a little sort of underwhelmed by what I was putting out there, you know? That was no fault of any director or writer, that was me personally. It felt like I'd put myself in a box with what the character could do. So on Ragnarok, it was about breaking all the rules, and kinda going 'as soon as it feels familiar, do something different', and Taika [Waititi], the director, had the same vision, and the same, I guess, guts to just roll the dice and [do the] 'anything goes' kind of thing. That was so liberating and freeing, you know, to sort of break away who the character was prior."

Thor: Ragnarok was a critical smash and really helped the character's solo franchise bounce back in a big way following Thor: The Dark World, which is still largely considered to be one of the worst entries in the MCU to date. Whatever shape it ends up taking, we may very well see more of Chris Hemsworth in this universe in the future. Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26. This news was first reported by MSN.