WandaVision continues to serve up one surprise after another regarding the nature of reality depicted in the series. One of the latest and most welcome surprises was the return of Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, the Thor franchise's resident scientist, and expert deadpan snarker. In a recent interview, Dennings revealed how Darcy was originally intended to be a two-bit role in the first Thor movie with little expectations of returning to the MCU for future films.

"What's interesting is...and Thor was like 10 years ago, so I don't think they'll mind if I talk about this. In the rehearsal process, because for Thor, this is like his story so it was like really you have to create and it's very complicated. For anyone who knows the Thor stuff, it's like Norse. There [are] gods. There's stuff. There [are] rainbow things, and you have to make it grounded somehow so there's a lot of rehearsal for the actors."

"The writer[s] and Marvel people will come to the rehearsals and just watch us interact and say the lines. My part, Darcy, was originally, like, two scenes, and she was literally just an intern, just there to kind of bounce off other people. It was the best day of my life. I could not believe these people hired me and like I duped them somehow [to hire] me."

In Thor, Darcy Lewis was introduced as an intern to Jane Foster, Natalie Portman's character from the film. Darcy's main purpose was to basically take the place of the audience while Jane launched into scientific explanations regarding the creation of the interdimensional portal that landed Thor on Earth. According to Dennings, her prior relationship with Natalie Portman inspired the script writers to give her character more to do on screen that eventually became a full-fledged supporting role.

"Because Natalie and I are already friends, I remember this exactly. I walk in the room and I'm very shy. I came in and I sat down and Natalie hadn't gotten there yet and everyone was so nice. Natalie came in and sat on my lap because we're friends. I think our friendship started to infect them [like] its purity and love. Slowly, Darcy became more involved, and I was like 'why are they adding me to scenes?' That's kind of what happened. If I am being honest, friendship magic is the reason I'm here today."

Thanks to the innate chemistry between Jane and Darcy, Kat Dennings found herself returning for the second Thor movie, and now WandaVision. It remains to be seen whether the character will be popping up in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder to once again take her place at Jane's side.

Written by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Kathryn Hahn as Agnes. New episodes air Fridays on Disney+. Crooked.com Podcast is responsible for these remarks.