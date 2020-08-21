The God of Thunder is making his way to one of the most popular video games on the planet. After much speculation and online chatter, it has been confirmed that Thor is coming to Fortnite. While there are still many questions about how the Marvel character will be utilized in the game, this backs up recent rumors that have been circulating online, which suggests more Marvel content could be coming to the game sooner rather than later.

Fortnite and Marvel both confirmed the crossover event by releasing a brief teaser on social media. It features the game's title with Thor visible through the lettering, though not clearly, with the Marvel logo beneath. But it is the caption that gave it away, as the teaser was shared with a hammer, lightning bolt and rainbow. This hints at the hero's trusty hammer, Mjolnir, his superpowers and the Bifrost. A date, August 27, 2020, was also showcased over the title. So, for the moment, all we know is that, whatever is going to happen with Thor, it is going to begin next week.

As it just so happens, that is the day that Chapter 2 Season 4 is set to begin. This may back up further rumors that have been making the rounds lately. Though still not confirmed, it has been heavily rumored that the entire next season will be centered on Marvel. Thor could very well just be the start. There were even suggestions that a Wolverine skin was going to be part of the festivities in the upcoming season. Until we receive further, official confirmation from Epic Games and/or Marvel, anything aside from Thor should still be taken with a grain of salt, though this would seem to be a smoke/fire situation. Plus, Fortnite has worked with Marvel plenty in the past, with Thanos memorably coming to the game at one point.

One important thing to note when it comes to these rumors is the timing. Marvel's Avengersvideo game is set to arrive on September 4. Fortnite already featured a crossover where players in the game could get a Hulk Smasher Pickaxe by completing the HARM challenges in the upcoming Marvel game's beta. This Thor crossover could have to do with Marvel's Avengers, given the timeing. Moreover, if the rumors are true, these two games could be mixing it up for an entire season's worth of content.

As for Thor outside of the video game realm, Chris Hemsworth will be returning as the character once more in Thor: Love and Thunder. The sequel is expected to begin filming next year, with Taika Waititi, who helmed Thor: Ragnarok, returning to the director's chair. Natalie Portman will be returning alongside Hemsworth this time. But not just as Jane Foster, as Portman will be taking up the mantle of Thor. The sequel is currently set to hit theaters in February 2022. Be sure to check out the teaser from the official Fortnite Twitter account for yourself.