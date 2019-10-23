Taika Waititi wants Thor: Love and Thunder to be "louder" and more "bombastic" than its predecessor. Ragnarok flipped the script on what and who The God of Thunder could be. Waititi worked hard with Chris Hemsworth to recreate the character from what we had previously seen. And when they were finished, everything had to be changed for the character in the future, including his role in Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Now, things are only going to get weirder.

Jojo Rabbit is currently in theaters and Taika Waititi is out doing press for it. However, the director can't go too far without being asked about What We Do in the Shadows and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Thor: Love and Thunder on the way, Waititi was obviously asked about the highly anticipated sequel. While he can't say much, he does promise something different. He had this to say about the sequel.

"It's going to be bigger and louder and more bombastic. It's only interesting to me if we're doubling down on how nuts Ragnarok was."

Taika Waititi will be coming back as Korg in Thor: Love and Thunder. "I really love playing that character," says the director. Fans are an agreement with that, since Korg often steals every scene he's in. Waititi was also asked about showing a possible relationship between Valkyrie and Carol Danvers in Thor: Love and Thunder. Tessa Thompson and Brie Larson have been fueling the rumors on social media, but Waititi doesn't think it's a wise move for the sequel. He explains.

"The thing is, I think it's dangerous for people to say too much about what they want with Marvel, because then they will tend to go the other way. You want to listen to the fans to a point. But also you don't want to have a completely fan-made film because then it doesn't feel like there's any point. You want to have people surprised."

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is all set to feature Taika Waititi in some way, shape, or form. "We're mates and James said, 'Come and do this thing,'" he says. "James is brilliant, and it's just such a crazy big list of people. But I have no idea what any of them are doing." Gunn and Waititi are used to working in secret from their time with the MCU, which both of them will be returning to in the near future.

Taika Waititi is a busy man at the moment and it appears he likes to keep it that way. With that being said, he originally didn't want to play the role of imaginary Hitler in Jojo Rabbit, but the studio convinced him to do so. While he's glad he did now, he admits having to direct in costume was even more embarrassing than being dressed as a vampire or in Hawaiian clothing. Waititi pulled it off and still gets the respect he deserves on set no matter what he's dressed in. The interview with Taika Waititi was originally conducted by Wired.