Thor: Love and Thunder looks to be bringing back a whole host of familiar faces from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now, a new rumor has emerged claiming that another Avenger has been added to the roster: Brie Larson's Captain Marvel. Teased by sources who have said that the secret cameo is played by "an Oscar winner/nominee and a superhero," the rumor also states that "While pictures from a set have included some of the stars of the movie, our actress has been filming in complete secret to make it a surprise for viewers." Well, consider this Thor: Love and Thunder surprise ruined.

While sources do not state outright that the character in question is Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel, it doesn't take a genius of Tony Stark's calibre to put the pieces together. An appearance from Larson's MCU hero would also make sense considering that Thor: Love and Thunder is looking to explore her main stomping ground, Outer Space.

Captain Marvel showing up would also track with what has been revealed recently about the ever-growing cast of the movie by Tessa Thompson, who reprises her role as Valkyrie in the upcoming sequel. "And I'd say there's some cool stuff going on. We have some new characters; we have some folks potentially from other pockets of the MCU," Thompson revealed. "And then we have some folks, maybe, that we've seen before."

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently filming in Australia, and it has since been revealed that Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, and Karen Gillan, along with several other members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, will appear for a small portion of the movie. Thor: The Fourth Thor will also feature the likes of Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, and Natalie Portman, who will reprise the role of Jane Foster.

While little is known about the director of Thor: Love and Thunder, it was revealed at the recent Disney Investor Day that The Dark Knight star Christian Bale will portray the Thor villain Gorr the God Butcher, an extra-terrestrial whose hatred of the gods leads him on a revenge mission across time and space. Natalie Portman also cannot help revealing that she will be suiting up as The Mighty Thor in Love and Thunder, with the actress confirming that she has been training "to look like an action figure....Yes, The Mighty Thor," before doubling down with, "The Jane Foster Thor is called The Mighty Thor."

This likely means that Thor: Love and Thunder will find Jane Foster suiting up as Thor, much like she did in the comics, which found her becoming the Marvel hero while receiving treatment for breast cancer, with the power of Thor's hammer both restoring her strength and stopping her cancer treatment from working, putting her in an impossible situation.

Whether Captain Marvel will make a cameo appearance remains to be seen, but with Thor: Love and Thunder giving off a serious "Avengers 5" vibe, they would be remiss not to include the strongest member. Though don't tell Thor we said that...

After much Marvel reshuffling, Thor: Love and Thunder is now scheduled to hit theaters on February 18, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Crazy Days and Nights.