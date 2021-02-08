Chris Hemsworth might be too ripped for his Thor: Love and Thunder body double to keep up. Bobby Holland Hanton has been working with Hemsworth since 2013 and can confirm that he is bigger than he has ever been for the upcoming sequel, which is currently filming in Australia. Getting into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a dream come true for any actor, but it comes with a pretty intense workout regimen. Just look at Chris Pratt during his pre-MCU days to see what being a superhero does to the body.

While Chris Pratt is in superhero shape, he is nowhere near as big as Chris Hemsworth is. The God of Thunder actor recently told Men's Health that he has to keep training all of the time, otherwise his body "shuts down... I just don't feel good. I like it for a couple of days, then everything just starts to hurt." So, Hemsworth likes to keep going all year round. "I get achy and there's inflammation, my back's stiff. I'm just well aware that in order for me to live healthier and happier, I've got to keep moving."

It's certainly admirable to see how Chris Hemsworth treats his body, but he may have overdone it for Thor: Love and Thunder, according to Bobby Holland Hanton, who is himself in ridiculously great shape. "Everyone is like, 'Wow look at the size and him' and I'm like, 'Yeah, that's brilliant, I'm that guy's double,' so I text him, I'm like, 'Thanks very much dude, you've just made this even harder,'" says Holland in a new interview. Holland went on and had this to say about training with Hemsworth.

"I train with him a lot, we train all the time, we're on the same diet regime and training. He's the biggest though he's ever been, so I have to be the biggest I've ever been, which is a challenge but I'm up for it."

In addition to all of the training, there is a lot of eating involved in getting into God of Thunder shape. According to Bobby Holland Hanton, Hemsworth "eats seven meals a day." Plus, they have to be eaten at the same time every day. "Every two hours we are eating, it's become a chore, I don't enjoy eating at all, every two hours it's like get calories in, training twice a day, it's full on," Hanton admits. "We're training so much, we are packing on so much size, it's difficult on the body. I find carrying the extra weight is difficult and hard to maintain on the ligaments."

It sounds like Bobby Holland Hanton is missing the Avengers: Endgame days of walking around in a fat suit. Thor was deeply depressed during the last Avengers movie and turned to beer and junk food, along with video games, which is a lot easier to do, even though the suit was tough to walk around in. Set photos from Thor: Love and Thunder reveal that Chris Hemsworth's Thor has worked through his depression and is ready to take on the world. You can listen to the whole interview with Bobby Holland Hanton over at the Fitzy and Wippa podcast.