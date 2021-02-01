Filming on Marvel sequel Thor: Love and Thunder is now well underway, with several newly released images from the set revealing Thor's new look. As evidenced by this handful of images, Thor has taken to joining the Guardians of the Galaxy with gusto, with the shots showing returning actor Chris Hemsworth sporting an 80s style leather jacket.

Of course, in the first Thor: Love and Thunder set photos, Thor has removed the sleeves from the jacket, no doubt in a passive aggressive effort to belittle Chris Pratt's Peter Quill. The look is very Star-Lord, with Thor likely having borrowed some of Quill's clothes, which would now be far too snug for the mighty guns of the Asgardian warrior. Thor's new jacket also evokes images of Michael Jackson's Thriller (no doubt intentionally) with the God of Thunder looking a lot like the King of Pop...had he been on a high protein diet.

The Thor: Love and Thunder images clearly demonstrate that Thor has shed the extra mass that he was carrying last time audiences saw him in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. After failing to defeat Thanos in his quest to wipe out half the galaxy, Thor fell into a deep depression, giving up on superhero duties and allowing himself to let go both physically and mentally. The stark change in the character's appearance led to him being given the nickname 'Lebowski Thor', but it looks like Thor: Love and Thunder will find the Marvel hero back in more familiar fighting form, only now with a sprinkling of 80s attire. Once you look past the jacket, you can also see that Thor is now wearing a pair of very comic accurate yellow and black boots just in case you'd forgotten that this is a comic book movie and not a remake of The Warriors.

Along with Thor's new duds, the images also give us our first glimpse at both Chris Pratt as Peter Quill AKA Star-Lord and Karen Gillan, who can be seen in full make-up for her return as foe-turned-friend, Nebula. Thor: Love and Thunder will likely feature all of the Guardians of the Galaxy for at least some portion of the movie, with Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, and Vin Diesel all reportedly gearing up to return to the MCU.

The Guardians of the Galaxy are not the only familiar faces returning for Thor: Love and Thunder, with Jaimie Alexander's Lady Sif, Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, and Natalie Portman's Jane Foster all set to re-enter the fray. Even the likes of Matt Damon and Sam Neill, both of whom featured in a cameo in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, have also reportedly been added to the roster in currently undisclosed roles.

Earlier reports have indicated that Thor: Love and Thunder will have an "Avengers 5 feel" thanks to the large ensemble cast, with Tessa Thompson suggesting that even more characters from the wider MCU could show up. "Yeah. I can tease that she's definitely King of New Asgard when we find her," she said. "And as was the case in the last four, I would say that she's a part of an adventure that involved Thor, in the sense that it's called Thor: Love and Thunder. And I'd say there's some cool stuff going on. We have some new characters; we have some folks potentially from other pockets of the MCU. And then we have some folks, maybe, that we've seen before."

While certain details are being kept under wraps, thanks to last year's Disney Investor Day event we now know that The Dark Knight star Christian Bale will play the villain Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder, so look out for him in later set snaps as filming continues in Sydney. Thor: Love and Thunder is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 6, 2022. This comes to us from Daily Mail.