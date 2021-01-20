Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth is enjoying his last few days of rest and relaxation before returning once again as the Asgardian hero, with the actor revealing that he is now gearing up to begin filming on the upcoming Marvel sequel as early as this week. The actor, who has portrayed the Marvel superhero, Thor, since the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shared several images of himself spending time with his family before taking on superhero duties once more for Thor: Love and Thunder.

"Great to get away for a few days to @visitlordhoweisland before starting on #thorloveandthunder this week!" Hemsworth posted alongside the pictures of his family. The images also show the super-heroic shape that Chris Hemsworth has once again gotten himself in for the role, with the actor looking like a pair of walking, talking set of abs at this point.

Hemsworth will join an ever-growing cast that includes several members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, including Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan. Matt Damon, who featured in a cameo in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, has also reportedly been added to the roster in a currently undisclosed role.

Thor: Love and Thunder is quickly becoming one of Marvel's most intriguing projects, with reports from last year indicating that the movie will be a lot like an unofficial Avengers team-up. "In January, Taika Waititi's sequel Thor: Love and Thunder is starting its Australian shoot with a sprawling cast assembling for what one insider is likening to "an Avengers 5 feel," thanks to its ensemble," reports stated.

This claim was recently backed up by returning star Tessa Thompson, who, while revealing a few details about her character Valkyrie's journey in the movie, suggested that even more characters from the wider MCU could show up. "Yeah. I can tease that she's definitely King of New Asgard when we find her," she said. "And as was the case in the last four, I would say that she's a part of an adventure that involved Thor, in the sense that it's called Thor: Love and Thunder. And I'd say there's some cool stuff going on. We have some new characters; we have some folks potentially from other pockets of the MCU. And then we have some folks, maybe, that we've seen before."

While certain elements of the plot of Thor: Love and Thunder remain tightly under wraps, Natalie Portman, who is reprising the role of Jane Foster, cannot stop revealing that she will be suiting up as The Mighty Thor in the movie. While discussing her training for the role and how much she knows about the story, the actress made it absolutely clear that she will be taking up a certain superhero mantle. "No. Very little, just trying to train to look like an action figure....Yes, The Mighty Thor," she teased before doubling down with, "The Jane Foster Thor is called The Mighty Thor."

A few details regarding the direction of Thor: Love and Thunder were revealed at the recent Disney Investor Day event, with The Dark Knight star Christian Bale revealed to be playing the villain Gorr the God Butcher, an extra-terrestrial whose hatred of the gods leads him on a revenge mission across time and space. Thor: Love and Thunder is currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 18, 2022. This comes to us from Chris Hemsworth's official Instagram account.