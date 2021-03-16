In Avengers: Infinity War, there was a recurring joke of Peter Quill aka Star-Lord, played by Chris Pratt, feeling threatened by the manner in which his fellow Guardians of the Galaxy were fawning over Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth. In reality, Hemsworth admitted in a recent interview with GQ that he found working opposite Pratt in Thor: Love and Thunder quite intimidating due to the latter's comedic talents.

"The guy is wildly impressive with the spontaneity and the humour and the things he comes up with. It's both funny, inspiring and intimidating... There's that same - if not more - pressure now to [follow the success of Thor: Ragnarok]. So there's a little bit of exciting nervous energy that is motivating all of us to reach a little further and make sure we're covering all bases and approaching the scene from every angle."

While Chris Hemsworth looks every inch the buff action hero, the actor has shown an unexpectedly fine sense of comedy in movies like Ghostbusters and Thor: Ragnarok. But it is Pratt who is generally acknowledged to be the funniest actor in the MCU, alongside Paul Rudd. Clearly, Hemsworth feels Pratt's presence requires him to up his own game when it comes to their scenes together.

While the Guardians are confirmed to be a part of Love and Thunder, it is unlikely that they will have a big role to play, since their shoot for the movie was wrapped fairly quickly. At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Thor decided to take a break from Earth to spend time with the Guardians in space, and Love and Thunder is likely to start with him bidding farewell to the Guardians as Thor embarks on a new adventure.

Aside from Thor and the Guardians, Love and Thunder is set to welcome back Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Thor's ex-girlfriend, who will this time be playing a superhero, as a new version of the God of Thunder. Additionally, Tessa Thompson will make her return as Valkyrie, the Queen of Asgard.

But the character that fans are most excited about is Christan Bale's entry into the franchise in the role of the main villain Gorr, the God Butcher. In the comics, like the name suggests, Gorr travels through reality slaughtering deities in all planes of existence. So even the combined might of the two Thors and the Guardians might not be enough to stop him. It will also be interesting to see Bale, a famously serious method actor, working in a Taika Waititi movie that features a lot of the filmmaker's trademark humor and silliness.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillen as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. The film arrives in theaters on May 6, 2022. This news arrives from GQ.