It's beginning to look like the upcoming Loki Disney+ series will directly set up Thor: Love and Thunder. Marvel Studios officially announced both projects at this year's San Diego Comic-Con and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have more than a few questions. With that being said, there have been some rumors over the past few months in regard to Loki's mysterious return to the screen and they may have just been proven to be true.

The Loki TV series will see the fan-favorite character return after the events of Avengers: Endgame. In the movie, we briefly see the 2012 version of Loki escaping with the Tesseract. New alleged details about the Disney+ series indicate that he will indeed be traveling through world history, which would explain the concept art we saw featuring the character in the mid-1970s. Loki will be traveling through human history while changing historic events. However, how do those tie the show into Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder?

Apparently, the time traveling found in the Loki series will bring him up to the current MCU timeline. The series shows "The God of Mischief using the Tesseract to hop through the multiverse," according to a new report. Mjolnir will reportedly be joining the current MCU timeline too and this is how Natalie Portman's Jane Foster becomes Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. It isn't clear how Loki will use the Tesseract for time travel, or how he'll be able to bring Mjolnir with him, but it is believed that the Disney+ series will end right before the events of the upcoming Thor movie.

Obviously, these details in regard to the Loki series are unconfirmed at this time. But, the details surrounding the time travel factor seem to be legit. Both elements also add up to what Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has been referencing when talking about all of the Disney+ shows on the way. According to Feige, each series will have a big and direct relationship with the MCU movies, which means the Loki show will reportedly have a big impact in setting up the storyline for Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder.

Taking all of this news into account, it would seem Tom Hiddleston will more than likely end up having a role in Thor: Love and Thunder. At this time, it has only been officially confirmed that Taika Waititi will take on directing duties again while Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman will star. MCU fans are also hoping Mark Ruffalo and some of the Guardians of the Galaxy might have a part in the highly anticipated sequel, along with Korg and Meik. We should learn more about Thor: Love and Thunder when the Loki series debuts, presumably in 2021. Production is expected to begin early next year. FandomWire was the first to report about the Loki and Thor: Love and Thunder connections.