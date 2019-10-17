Marvel Studios and Taika Waititi are still discussing whether or not to keep overweight Thor in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were stunned to see The God of Thunder's crippling depression in Avengers: Endgame. The superhero blamed himself for not defeating Thanos and started drinking heavily to kill the pain. As a result of the drinking and poor diet choices, Thor gained a lot of extra wait and became known as Bro Thor in the MCU. Additionally, Waititi announced that he has finished his first draft of the script.

Will Thor still have the extra pounds when Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters? That's the question fans have been asking for months now, especially after the sequel was officially announced over the summer. For now, not even director/writer Taika Waititi knows the answer. He had this to say when asked about the superhero's weight in the upcoming movie.

"This is an ongoing debate that we're still having at Marvel. Cause we're trying to figure out how long - how many months or years - this is after Endgame, at what point does this take place?"

Taika Waititi took the MCU and twisted it when he made Thor: Ragnarok. Before the movie started production, star Chris Hemsworth was over playing the largely one-dimensional superhero. Waititi brought in a new spirit, which Hemsworth fully embraced, and so did the fans. "I think we always want to keep changing it up with Thor. He's so interesting when he's changing all the time," says Waititi. This is a wise move that will likely keep MCU fans coming back for more.

In addition to the Thor weight news, Taika Waititi also recently announced that he will be reprising his role as fan-favorite Korg in Thor: Love and Thunder. Seeing Korg and Meik in Avengers: Endgame was a nice surprise for fans who thought they may have died during Infinity War. When Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige officially announced the sequel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, he brought Natalie Portman to the stage and revealed she is set to return. However, she's not going to be the plain Jane Foster. Instead, she will be the female Thor, aka Mighty Thor.

It sounds like Taika Waititi has everything ready to go for Thor: Love and Thunder. The sequel may or may not keep the beer swilling version of Thor, but either way, MCU fans are excited to see Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth reunite for another project. With the release date set for November 2021, the production will probably start in winter 2020, which is about a year away from now. Which version of Thor do the fans want to see on the big screen? That's the real question. Whatever the case may be, one can assure that an online petition will be started, regardless of the outcome. The Thor: Love and Thunder update comes to us from Yahoo.