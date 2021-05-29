It looks like that's a wrap for Thor: Love and Thunder. Serving as the fourth installment of the Thor movie series with Chris Hemsworth as the titular god, Thor: Love and Thunder has been filming since the start of the year in Sydney, Australia. In a new Instagram post by Luca Vanella, who worked as a hair designer for the movie, revealed that the project had wrapped while showing the Thor wrap gifts he'd been given: a signed Thor comic book and a metallic mini-statue.

"Thanks to my team for this thoughtful gift... IT'S A WRAP!!" the caption reads. Jaimie Alexander (Sif) also commented on the post with multiple clapping hands emoji.

Vanella's experience in the Marvel Cinematic Universe includes working in the hair and makeup department on every movie featuring Chris Hemsworth as Thor since Thor: The Dark World. He has also worked on other projects with Hemsworth including Men in Black: International, Extraction, and In the Heart of the Sea. This makes his Instagram post that Thor 4 has wrapped credible, although it hasn't been officially confirmed by Marvel Studios.

Along with Hemsworth in the lead role, Thor: Love and Thunder also stars Natalie Portman reprising her role as Jane Foster. In this installment, she will become Mighty Thor after proving herself worthy of wielding Mjolnir. The cast also features Christian Bale making his MCU debut as the movie's villain Gorr the God Butcher, Melissa McCarthy as Hela, and Russell Crowe making a cameo as Zeus. Tessa Thompson also returns as Valkyrie and Jeff Goldblum plays Grandmaster, Elder of the Universe.

It's been reported that the Guardians of the Galaxy cast will also be included, such as Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, and Sean Gunn. They're not expected to play a big role in the story beyond making a special appearance. James Gunn also consulted to be sure the cameo wouldn't interfere with plans for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Meanwhile, it's also been revealed that Matt Damon, Sam Neill, and Luke Hemsworth all reprise their roles as Asgardian actors that previously appeared in Thor: Ragnarok.

Taika Waititi directs Thor 4 using a screenplay he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The sequel is a part of the MCU's Phase Four, which was kicked off at the start of the year with the Disney+ series WandaVision. On the big screen, the Marvel superheroes will first return with Black Widow in July. Other Phase Four movies due to arrive this year are Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Thor: Love and Thunder will follow next year after the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to be released on May 6, 2022. Before then, fans can first look forward to catching Black Widow in theaters on July 9, 2021. You can also watch the previous three Thor movies on the streaming service Disney+ at any time in anticipation of the next installment. This news comes to us from Luca Vanella on Instagram.