MCU fans were excited to find out that the Guardians of the Galaxy would be joining the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia, where the movie is currently being shot. Now, two members of the Guardians, Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula, and Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis, have posted photos on their social media accounts announcing their departure from Australia.

Gillan posted a picture of her hand, with the captions, "New city new nails," continuing with, "Goodbye Australia, it was an absolute pleasure." On the other hand, Klementieff posted a picture of Abu Dhabi airport, where the actress has arrived to resume the shoot for the upcoming Mission: Impossible movie.

The fact that some of the Guardians of the Galaxy have already wrapped their scenes for Thor: Love and Thunder confirms the speculation that the team of galactic superheroes are playing minor roles in the movie. At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Thor had decided to spend some time with the Guardians in space, and it is likely that the team will only appear in a few brief scenes bidding goodbye to Thor as he embarks on his fresh adventure in Love and Thunder.

However, one Guardian who will be doing more than saying goodbye is Chris Pratt as Star-Lord. The actor was previously spotted on set with Chris Hemsworth decked out in full Thor regalia, and wielding his enchanted weapon Stormbreaker, where they were most probably filming an action sequence together. It is also impossible to say how much of the film will feature Groot and Rocket Raccoon since both the characters will be CGIed into the story later.

One Guardians of the Galaxy character who continues to remain conspicuous by her absence is Zoe Saldana in the role of Gamora. At the end of Avengers: Endgame, a Gamora from the past had arrived in the present to replace present-day Gamora, who had died. The Guardians had embarked on a journey with Thor to find and bring Gamora back into their team.

The fact that Gamora does not appear to be a part of the Guardians crew in Love and Thunder can mean three things. Either the Guardians were unable to find her, or they found her but she also died like the other Gamora, or they found her, but Gamora choose to put an end to her time as a Guardian, and retired instead, much like her father Thanos did after completing his mission. Filmmaker James Gunn has stated that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the last one for him, which means he will likely want to bring things to a conclusion for the characters, which is what might have happened to Gamora in some fashion.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillen as Nebula, and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. The film arrives in theaters on May 6, 2022. This news originated at The Direct.