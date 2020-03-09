A rather epic crossover is coming our way, as the Guardians of the Galaxy are set to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder. This, according to star Vin Diesel, who voices Groot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Whether or not the actor was supposed to let this rather big detail regarding the upcoming sequel slip is another question entirely. Either way, it's out in the world now.

Vin Diesel is currently promoting his new movie Bloodshot. During a recent interview, he was asked about the status of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is still on the books at Marvel Studios with director James Gunn, but ended up getting delayed a bit because of the director's work on The Suicide Squad. It was during his answer that Diesel spilled the beans on the Thor 4 appearance. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I am waiting and excited for my friend James Gunn to knock this next one out of the park. He took The Suicide Squad so he's about to embark on it. Thor will also, the director talked to me about Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy. That'll be very interesting, nobody knows, maybe I shouldn't have said anything."

Too late now. Taika Waititi, who previously helmed Thor: Rangaork, is returning to direct and co-write Thor: Love and Thunder, which was initially announced during San Diego Comic-Con last summer as part of Marvel's Phase 4 announcement. At the time, it was revealed that Natalie Portman will be returning to the MCU, not just as Jane Foster, but she will be appearing as the new Thor. It turns out that's not the only big thing coming our way in the sequel.

When last we saw the heroes in question was at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Chris Hemsworth's Thor dubbed Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie as King of Asgard. Thor then decided to traverse the cosmos with his Guardians of the Galaxy pals. Star-Lord and Thor were having a memorable power struggle as they were gearing up to look for Gamora. With that, it makes sense that the band of misfits would appear in Thor's next adventure. The big question now is if they will be a significant part of the happenings, or if this will be a glorified cameo.

The movie is expected to begin filming this summer in Australia. Plot details are largely being kept under wraps for the time being, but it was recently confirmed that Christian Bale will be playing the main villain. Though, who exactly the former Batman actor will be playing hasn't been revealed just yet. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit theaters on November 5, 2021. This news comes to us via Comicbook.com.