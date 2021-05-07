Take this with a grain of salt, but it's possible that the highly anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder could contain a fight sequence between Thor and Hercules, the Greek demi-god who has deep lore within Marvel Comics. The leak comes from 4chan, so it's by no means trustworthy, but it does add up considering recent context.

The scene in question is rumored to be mostly in comedic style as it would show Thor and Hercules being "very childish about something", which does speak to director Taika Waititi's style. It would also contain Guardians of the Galaxy's Drax and Rocket betting on the fight with Drax betting on Hercules while Rocket bets on Thor.

This leak should certainly not be considered credible, but recent confirmations about Love and Thunder do seem to back it up. Russell Crowe recently shared that he will be playing Zeus in the film. Zeus is famously the father of Hercules, so it only fuels the leak's legitimacy. Furthermore, the main villain of Love and Thunder is confirmed to be Gorr, The God Butcher (who will be played by Christian Bale). In the comics, Gorr is known for doing exactly what his title suggests: killing gods. It's certainly possible that Gorr will show up early in the film and kill some gods to establish his presence. Zeus seems like a perfect candidate to be killed by Gorr because of his limited comics history and the fact that Crowe confirmed his role is merely a cameo. I would bet that if Hercules does show up, he will be safe from Gorr's wrath.

The leak does not say who plays Hercules, so either the source only had eyes on the script or it's completely worthless. I think the answer may lie somewhere in between. Zeus appearing in a Marvel film without Hercules would not make narrative sense, so I do suspect that Hercules will at least be name dropped in the film. The leak goes on to share other narrative possibilities of Love and Thunder, but I will not share them here.

Whether or not the leak is legitimate, it does underscore a larger problem for the MCU as leaks have been more and more prevalent for Marvel Studios. Spider-Man: No Way Home, for example, has been a huge target for leaks and rumors. Additionally, it has been increasingly more difficult to conceal filming from the paparazzi evidenced by set photos being released all the time. Still, for as many leaks as a film like Avengers: Endgame had, Marvel was able to keep most of the crucial moments under lock and key. Hopefully, Love and Thunder﻿follows suit and keeps its most important moments secret until its release.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently filming in Australia with an impressive cast. Chris Hemsworth is back as Thor, along with Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman reprising their roles as Valkyrie and Jane Foster respectively. The Guardians of the Galaxy are also confirmed to appear, although their roles will likely be limited. Other confirmed cast members include Christian Bale as Gorr, Taika Waititi as Korg, Russell Crowe as Zeus, and Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif. Thor: Love and Thunder will release in theaters on May 6, 2022.