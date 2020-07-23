Thor: Love and Thunder is going to be "insane" and "romantic," according to director Taika Waititi. The director/writer/actor has been keeping pretty busy over the last several months and has a lot to look forward to. In addition to the Thor sequel, Waititi is working on his Star Wars movie and an adaptation of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, so he has no problem looking for things to work on. He even found time to read James and the Giant Peach with some celebrity friends for charity. [email protected] is currently taking place, so it's the perfect time to get a Marvel Cinematic Universe update.

Thor: Love and Thunder was officially announced at this time last year by Kevin Feige at the Marvel Studios panel. Feige took over San Diego Comic-Con last year with a ton of updates and new projects, but the Thor news was one of the biggest things he talked about. MCU fans were ecstatic to learn that Taika Waititi was teaming up with Chris Hemsworth again, along with Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson. When asked about progress on the sequel, Waititi had this to say.

"I think it's going to be really good. We've finished, we've been writing the script off and on for over a year and I'm just, actually this week, doing another pass on it. It is so insane and it's also very romantic. I'm into romances now. I just want to make a romance. I just want to make something that I've never done or never cared for. I would like to attack something like that."

Taika Waititi took the Thor character, and along with Chris Hemsworth, reinvented him. It was a gamble by Marvel Studios, but Hemsworth had grown tired of the character and it was time for a change. Thor: Ragnarok is a colorful and humorous movie, with exaggerated superhero action thrown into the mix. While some fans were not into this new version of The God of Thunder, others praised it, which gave Hemsworth a renewed excitement to play the character again.

So, bringing Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth together again was huge news all by itself. But the addition of Natalie Portman as The Mighty Thor had a lot of people caught off guard, especially since she did not appear in Ragnarok. As to specifics about the element of the story, Waititi and crew are keeping their lips sealed, but the director did stress that the writing will still be taking place well into post-production.

Marvel Studios productions are constantly evolving, so it will be interesting to see how Thor: Love and Thunder ends up. It seems like Taika Waititi is not interested in repeating himself, so fans can expect the upcoming sequel to have some pretty big changes from his first MCU experience, though his trademark humor will more than likely still be present. The interview with Taika Waititi was originally conducted by The BBC.