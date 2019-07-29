It was recently announced that Natalie Portman will make her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thor: Love and Thunder. Not just any return, but her character Jane Foster will be taking over as the new Thor, in what was perhaps the most surprising reveal made at SDCC this year. But will the upcoming movie mark another return of an MCU favorite? Specifically, Kat Dennings as Darcy?

Marvel announced their entire Phase 4 lineup during San Diego Comic-Con. Kat Dennings wasn't present at the event, but that doesn't mean she won't be joining in on the fun in Thor 4. The actress has been making the rounds promoting her new show Dollface. During a recent interview, she was asked about returning as Darcy and, while Dennings admits she couldn't say anything anyway, there's nothing to tell, at least not yet. Here's what Dennings had to say about it.

"No one has talked to me and even if they had, I definitely couldn't say anything about it."

We last saw Darcy in Thor: The Dark World. While that movie typically doesn't place high on anyone's overall ranking of the MCU, Darcy is a character many fans like quite a bit. It had been previously revealed that Darcy survived Thanos' deadly snap from Infinity War. So we wouldn't even need any backstory about what happened to her after the events of Avengers: Endgame, as she wasn't one of the individuals who was snapped back into existence. For what it's worth, it was also confirmed that Stellen Skarsgard's Erik Selvig survived the snap. So it's quite possible he could make a return as well, should the story call for it.

What we know for sure is that director Taikia Waititi, who helmed the beloved and highly successful Thor: Ragnarok, will be back at the helm for the follow-up. As will Chris Hemsworth as the current God of Thunder and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, who will be the MCU's first major LGBTQ character. Speaking a bit further, Kat Dennings did declare her love for Waititi and desire to work with him, should the opportunity arise.

Related: Natalie Portman Is Called Mighty Thor in Love & Thunder, Not Female Thor

"Oh my God, I am such a huge fan of his. What We Do in the Shadows, one of my favorite movies ever. So it would be an honor to work with him, but I have no info. None."

At this point, little is known about the story Marvel and Taika Waititi intend to tell in the upcoming movie. We know they will be taking inspiration from writer Jason Aaron's run in the comics that inspired the idea of Jane Foster becoming Thor. Beyond that, we simply have more questions than answers. Thor: Love and Thunder is set to arrive in theaters on November 5, 2021. Will Darcy be along for the ride? That's a question someone in the know will need to answer at a later date. This news comes to us via Comicbook.com.