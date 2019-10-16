Marvel fans have reason to be happy as Korg is officially set to return in Thor: Love and Thunder. Taika Waititi directed Thor: Ragnarok, but also brought the character of Korg to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe entry, making him an instantly beloved addition to the franchise. While it was largely assumed that Korg would indeed be back alongside his pal Miek, it's now been confirmed by Waititi himself.

Taika Waititi recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his upcoming movie, Jojo Rabbit. For those keeping score, that's the Oscar hopeful dramedy, in which, Waititi plays an imaginary version of Adolf Hitler. During the conversation, Kimmel asked Waititi if there is anything he can reveal about Thor: Love and Thunder, at which point, he had this to say about it.

"There's twice the Thor in Thor 4. It's hopefully common knowledge that Natalie Portman is coming back. She'll be playing a female version of Thor. It's from a comic run. There'll be two of them! And my character is coming back, Korg."

The audience then broke into hefty applause and, for a moment, Taika Waititi thanked them in the Korg voice and that also drew a healthy response. Waititi also revealed that he's done a couple of drafts of the script, but it still sounds like it's relatively early stages. Presumed though it may have been, it's no doubt assuring for fans to know that Korg will be coming back as, in a relatively short period of time, the Kronan has asserted himself as one of the most entertaining characters in all of the MCU.

Korg made his initial appearance in Marvel Comics back in 1962, but didn't appear as Korg until the Planet Hulk storyline in 2006. Taika Waititi took some liberties with the character, making him more of a comic foil, which worked out quite well. In addition to Ragnarok, Korg also appeared briefly in this year's Avengers: Endgame. As far as other returning characters go, Chris Hemsworth will be back as Thor and Tessa Thompson will reprise her role as Valkyrie. This also makes the first time that Natalie Portman will be back as Jane Foster since Thor: The Dark World. The character did make a cameo appearance in Avengers: Endgame, but it was during The Dark World timeline and Portman didn't shoot any new footage.

Phase 4 of the MCU, on the movie side, consists of Black Widow, Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man 3. It hasn't yet been revealed who the main villain in Thor: Love and Thunder will be, but the movie is set to arrive in theaters on November 5, 2021. So that will surely be revealed in due time. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. Feel free to check out the full interview clip from the Jimmy Kimmel Live YouTube channel for yourself.