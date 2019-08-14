Idris Elba would like to come back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This goes against some past thoughts he had working on the Thor: The Dark World reshoots. Elba was not happy about having to hang from a harness while wearing a wig and contact lenses for hours on end and he pretty much blasted the experience in an interview from five years ago. However, absence may have made the heart grow fonder for Elba over the years.

In a new interview, Idris Elba was asked about Avengers: Endgame and admitted he had not seen it yet. "No spoilers, please," he said to the interviewer before declaring he has no life. Elba is currently out promoting Hobbs & Shaw, but he was asked about a potential return for either Thor: Love and Thunder or the Loki Disney+ series. He had this to say when asked if he would like to come back to the MCU.

"Of course. Listen, Heimdall is essentially part of the god family. So you know, he essentially could be alive. I'm just saying! I'm just putting it out there. The Heimdall character goes way back into, you know, the Thor mythology, And I'm sure there will be an interesting way to bring that alive. Of course I would. Yes."

After Avengers: Endgame, anything is possible now in terms of bringing characters back. The 2012 version of Loki escaped with the Tesseract and will be traveling though time, so maybe he can swing by and get Heimdall before reportedly meeting up with the rest of the gang in Thor: Love and Thunder. Heimdall is a fan favorite character and many were not happy to see his story end at the beginning of Infinity War after seeing his heroic actions in Ragnarok.

Thanos killed Heimdall by stabbing him in the heart after the hero sent Hulk back down to Earth. As Idris Elba says, the character is a "part of the god family," so really anything is possible at this point in the game. It's unclear who else will be appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder except for Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman, who have all been officially confirmed to be coming back under the direction of Taika Waititi.

Related: Thor: Love & Thunder Director Has Perfect Comeback for Disgruntled MCU Fan

MCU fans have already been vocal about seeing Korg and Meik show up in Thor: Love and Thunder, but there are further hopes that Loki, Hulk, and some Guardians of the Galaxy will be along for the ride too. As with everything Marvel Studios does, the security is tight and we more than likely won't get any real information until they want us to know, which means we'll have to wait until 2021, unless something leaks. With that being said, when it gets closer to the production start date, we'll get more casting announcements. The interview with Idris Elba was originally conducted by ABC Radio.