Looks like Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder, like its predecessor, will go for a humorous and enticingly fun narrative. Among all the hilarious comedic sequences in Thor: Ragnarok, one particularly amazing and fantastic one was the depiction of an Asgardian play, an in-film enactment of Loki's "demise" in The Dark World. And on top of that, the scene had actors Sam Neil, Matt Damon, and Luke Hemsworth portraying Odin, Loki, and Thor respectively.

WE ARE GOING TO SEE FAKE LOKI, FAKE THOR, FAKE ODIN AND FAKE HELA IN THOR LOVE AND THUNDER OMG pic.twitter.com/na2gf2NAet — Beb loves Loki (@hometoharryx) March 2, 2021

The scene had no significant connection to the film or the MCU, but it was fun to see these familiar faces of Hollywood collaborating with the star cast, and that, too, in a Marvel movie. Reportedly, both Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth will return for Love and Thunder as well, and most probably as their previous roles, the reincarnations of Loki and Thor.

In the set photos that surfaced on Twitter, both Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth are wearing the exact same outfits both Chris Hemsworth (real Thor) and Tom Hiddleston (real Loki) wore at the time of their meeting with Doctor Strange, followed by their father, Odin's death, and Hela's eventual release from prison. From what it seems, there might be an enactment of the same sequence once more. Maybe, Taika Waititi is planning to start his film with a recap of the past but in his own humorous manner; and what better option than to play a recap with "actors".

Moreover, it's MCU's thing to give nods to little details and moments from previous films. Earlier this year, in the Disney+ series WandaVision, Randall park's Jimmy Woo introduces himself to Agent Monica Rambeau by pulling out his FBI card from the sleeve. In Ant-Man, Woo displayed an interest in such card tricks after he saw Paul Rudd's Scott Lang mastering them. Though these details seem really insignificant, fans do love these little moments of connection, which also adds up to character development.

Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok brought an entirely new kind of humor-action blend. The film portrayed Thor in a whole new light and brought some serious changes in character development for Loki and Bruce Banner. The film ultimately gave boatloads in box-office returns to Marvel and proved a decent relief right before the next MCU entry, dark and twisted Avengers: Infinity War. Probably that was the reason that Marvel renewed "Thor" Hemsworth's contract and sanctioned the fourth Thor movie, which would be the first time in MCU that a character is getting more than a trilogy.

Besides Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth, Thor: Love And Thunder would see Natalie Portman's Jane Foster returning and taking on the mantle of Mighty Thor. Also, Tessa Thompson would return as Valkyrie, while the entire team of Guardians of Galaxy would also join the God of Thunder in his new quest against Gorr the God Butcher, who will be played by the former Dark Knight, Christian Bale. And it is rumored that Brie Larson will return as Captain Marvel, but that hasn't been confirmed yet.